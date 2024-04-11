Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Grand National festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Friday

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Sonigino (2.20 Aintree)

Placed despite being hampered in this race last year. He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when scoring over course and distance in heavy ground in December and Freddie Gingell takes a handy 5lb off.
Steve Mason

Sonigino14:20 Aintree
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2024 Grand National free bets: Sky Bet offer

Eyecatcher

Making Headway (2.20 Aintree)

This Henry Brooke-ridden six-year-old looks like being suited to this test judged on his Imperial Cup fourth.
Ron Wood

Making Headway14:20 Aintree
Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dark horse

Inthewaterside (2.20 Aintree)

Has had a consistent campaign including a win over course and distance in October. He's running off a good mark as he returns to handicap company and is partnered by Harry Cobden.
George Bonds

Inthewaterside14:20 Aintree
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Champagne Twist (2.20 Aintree)

Lightly raced and progressive, he bagged a good pot for Ben Pauling at Sandown last time and a personal best on the clock puts him in pole position to follow up.
Dave Edwards

Champagne Twist14:20 Aintree
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

The Punt nap

Broadway Boy (1.45 Aintree)

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, the six-year-old has won three of his five starts this season and the form of his Cheltenham win in December can be marked up with three subsequent winners since.
Liam Headd

Broadway Boy13:45 Aintree
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

West Country nap

Barra Blue (4.53 Fakenham)

Caught the eye when finishing well on debut at Huntingdon, having had a wide trip. She should improve for that outing.
James Stevens

Barra Blue16:53 Fakenham
Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Friday's play of the day     

2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Aintree 

Published on 11 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 11 April 2024

