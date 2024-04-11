Grand National festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Friday
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Sonigino (2.20 Aintree)
Placed despite being hampered in this race last year. He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when scoring over course and distance in heavy ground in December and Freddie Gingell takes a handy 5lb off.
Steve Mason
2024 Grand National free bets: Sky Bet offer
Eyecatcher
Making Headway (2.20 Aintree)
This Henry Brooke-ridden six-year-old looks like being suited to this test judged on his Imperial Cup fourth.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Inthewaterside (2.20 Aintree)
Has had a consistent campaign including a win over course and distance in October. He's running off a good mark as he returns to handicap company and is partnered by Harry Cobden.
George Bonds
Speed figures
Champagne Twist (2.20 Aintree)
Lightly raced and progressive, he bagged a good pot for Ben Pauling at Sandown last time and a personal best on the clock puts him in pole position to follow up.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Broadway Boy (1.45 Aintree)
Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, the six-year-old has won three of his five starts this season and the form of his Cheltenham win in December can be marked up with three subsequent winners since.
Liam Headd
West Country nap
Barra Blue (4.53 Fakenham)
Caught the eye when finishing well on debut at Huntingdon, having had a wide trip. She should improve for that outing.
James Stevens
