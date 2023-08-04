Glorious Goodwood festival tips 2023: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day five of the Goodwood festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top Goodwood festival tips for day five

3.00 Goodwood: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

By Kevin Morley

She may have failed to place last time out but Free Wind was hardly disgraced by that fifth in the Hardwicke and can bounce back to winning form in this weaker contest.

River Of Stars is respected following her latest French Group 2 second, but the biggest challenge may come from course winner Peripatetic.

Free Wind 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.35 Goodwood: Coral Stewards' Cup

By Tom Segal

Whatever the weather brings, it is extremely difficult at this stage to know where the best place on the track is going to be in the Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) and so it might be best to not even bother trying to think about it that much and instead concentrate on the best handicapped horse in the race, which I'm pretty sure is the Charlie Hills-trained Orazio.

He looked a horse going places on soft ground on his first two starts this season and certainly wasn't disgraced when 7-2 favourite for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. He appeared to find the ground too quick that day, but he still stayed on nicely to finish sixth and this race doesn't look anywhere near as classy as the Ascot one.

The problem is he's favourite and he might be drawn on the wrong side, but all things being equal, which is rarely the case at Goodwood, I think Orazio would win this race much more often than his price suggests.

Orazio 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

5.20 Goodwood: Coral Handicap

By Paul Kealy

Dashing Roger showed on his second start this season when third at Chester that he still retains a fair amount of ability.

He had a two-month break after that, and a run as a no-hoper in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot smacked of a prep for a lesser assignment, which he clearly gets here off his mark of 85 (was once as high as 104).

He's 2-3 on good to firm ground and 2-10 on soft or worse, but his form on bad ground is in a different league, and he will stay this 1m1f trip very well whatever the ground.

Dashing Roger 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: William Stone

5.20 Goodwood: Coral Handicap

By Harry Wilson

He's very aptly named if you've followed him in so far, apart from a narrow victory in a Kempton maiden, but today looks a fine opportunity for Lose Your Wad to break through in a much better race.

He caught my eye behind the talented Military Order, who is now rated 110 having won the Lingfield Derby Trial, on his Newmarket debut, where he was very green on a difficult track but kept at it and stuck on for fourth.

He wasn't seen again at two but returned with victory at Kempton from Royal Cape, who won his next start by ten lengths and wasn't at all disgraced in midfield in the Britannia off 89. His fourth behind San Antonio (106), Alder (104) and Local Dynasty (101) in the Listed Dee Stakes was better than the bare result as he was badly hampered by the second, and he's caught the eye a few times in handicaps, while all the time dropping 6lb to this mark of 87.

He looked a non-stayer over the stiff 1m2f at Ascot before not handling the track when trying to furrow a lone bid up the rail down at a mile last time. This intermediate trip looks about right, he shouldn't have a problem with soft ground and the return to a fast, right-handed track could prove key.

Lose Your Wad 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Charles Hills

Read these next:

'His form on bad ground is in a different league' - Paul Kealy has seven selections on day five at Glorious Goodwood

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.