Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Chesspiece (3.57 Ascot)
The step up in grade found Chesspiece out in the St Leger but Simon and Ed Crisford's three-year-old can return to winning ways back in Listed company.
Richard Young
Handicappers' nap
Eleven Eleven (6.15 Newcastle)
Back to form off this reduced mark when runner-up here under Ben Sanderson last week. Both wins have come over track and trip and a similar effort can see him add a third.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
King William Rufus (2.20 Fontwell)
Placed in all three bumper starts last season including when second to Champion Bumper third Captain Teague. Should make a successful hurdling debut for Chris Gordon.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Sir Gabrial (5.10 Newcastle)
Promising first start for Alice Haynes when fourth at Ffos Las last month and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Kimnkate (2.12 Ascot)
Has made significant progress this summer with four wins and earned a personal best over course and distance last time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Kats Bob (4.02 Newcastle)
Slowly away and met trouble in running in the Ayr Bronze Cup last time but races off a 6lb lower mark on the all-weather and holds solid claims.
Tom Gibbings
