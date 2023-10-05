Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Chesspiece (3.57 Ascot)

The step up in grade found Chesspiece out in the St Leger but Simon and Ed Crisford's three-year-old can return to winning ways back in Listed company.

Richard Young

Chesspiece 15:57 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Eleven Eleven (6.15 Newcastle)

Back to form off this reduced mark when runner-up here under Ben Sanderson last week. Both wins have come over track and trip and a similar effort can see him add a third.

Paul Curtis

Eleven Eleven 18:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Jessica Macey

The Punt nap

King William Rufus (2.20 Fontwell)

Placed in all three bumper starts last season including when second to Champion Bumper third Captain Teague. Should make a successful hurdling debut for Chris Gordon.

Charlie Huggins

King William Rufus 14:20 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Newmarket nap

Sir Gabrial (5.10 Newcastle)

Promising first start for Alice Haynes when fourth at Ffos Las last month and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Sir Gabrial 17:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Kimnkate (2.12 Ascot)

Has made significant progress this summer with four wins and earned a personal best over course and distance last time.

Dave Edwards

Kimnkate 14:12 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Miss Taryn Langley (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Kats Bob (4.02 Newcastle)

Slowly away and met trouble in running in the Ayr Bronze Cup last time but races off a 6lb lower mark on the all-weather and holds solid claims.

Tom Gibbings

Kats Bob 16:02 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mia Nicholls Tnr: Iain Jardine

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

