Which horses will be suited by soft ground on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival?

The going at Cheltenham ahead of Tuesday's opening-day card is officially soft after 4mm of rain overnight. Clerk of the course Jon Pullin is expecting the festival to start on soft ground and we've identified four likely types who might appreciate the give underfoot on day one . . .

Forecast odds: 16-1

It is curious that connections of this horse seemed to so seriously consider the Ballymore on Wednesday before opting for this race.

By Constitution Hill's sire Blue Bresil, two of his three wins have come on soft ground – the other was on heavy – and his defeat of Three Card Brag over 2m4f at Naas in December reads well, so a strong-staying effort looks likely.

Inthepocket 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dysart Dynamo (right): can he reverse Leopardstown form with El Fabiolo? Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Forecast odds: 4-1

Soft ground seems to suit his bold front-running style as he's unbeaten in three starts with give underfoot, including a 19-length success in last year's Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

It is clear it helps this tearaway to get into a dangerous rhythm and the Arkle's shorter trip on Tuesday should also be to his advantage after racing over a furlong further in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown last time.

Dysart Dynamo 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Forecast odds: 16-1

This strapping chaser ran away with a decent soft-ground handicap chase at Kempton on his penultimate start and has been victorious on four of the six times he has encountered heavy ground.

For form fans, it's also worth remembering he beat Corach Rambler by eight and a half lengths when second in November's Coral Gold Cup. The pair compete off the same terms here but are poles apart in the market.

Remastered 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Love Envoi: should relish conditions in the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Mike Hewitt

Forecast odds: 9-1

This daughter of Westerner has been beaten only once and that came at the end of last season on yielding ground at Punchestown. She is 3-3 on both soft and heavy ground.

Her bloodless success at Sandown last time came on soft and she registered a career-best Racing Post Rating of 150. Her main rivals can also operate in testing conditions, but it is more to her benefit than it is to theirs.

Love Envoi 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.