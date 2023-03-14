Evening racing tips: Tuesday

Newcastle

Tip:

5.00 Newcastle

Beaten a neck in better race back with former trainer over C&D five days ago; respected

Breguet Boy 17:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

5.40 Newcastle

Progressing and won in good style at Southwell last time; likely there is more to come

Muzaffar 17:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

6.15 Newcastle

Won over 7f here in January and second twice since; stiff mile should suit

Silver Nightfall 18:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

6.45 Newcastle

Second on last month's Southwell debut and should appreciate this stiffer test

Kodiman 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

7.15 Newcastle

Has run well the last twice since the hood was removed and the form has worked out well

Na Scoitear 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

7.45 Newcastle

Touched off in a classified over this C&D last month; holds decent claims

Storm Master 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

8.15 Newcastle

In top form, successful at Southwell last month; major player for last year's winning yard

Bellagio Man 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Southwell

Tip:

4.40 Southwell

Two attempts over C&D have resulted in a win and creditable third; solid chance

Masham Moor 16:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip: 5.20 Southwell

Won in pretty good style over 7f two starts ago and 1m also suits; might be the answer

Split Elevens 17:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip: 6.00 Southwell

Placed off today's mark on both starts this year (once over C&D); another bold bid likely

Legal Reform 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

6.30 Southwell

Promising handicap debut at Lingfield last week; warrants respect off same mark

Secret Contact 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

7.00 Southwell

Plenty in hand when making winning stable/C&D debut; opening mark could underestimate him

Jer Batt 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

7.30 Southwell

Has thrived since upped in trip this year and now bids for his fourth win in a row

Bobby Shaftoe 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip:

8.00 Southwell

C&D winner in January; placed twice since; may still have more to offer on this surface

Bond Spirit 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Tip: 8.30 Southwell

Signalled a return to form when third over C&D last month; still on very good mark

Papa Cocktail 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

