Evening racing tips: picks from Newcastle and Southwell on Tuesday night
Evening racing tips: Tuesday
Newcastle
Tip: Breguet Boy
5.00 Newcastle
Beaten a neck in better race back with former trainer over C&D five days ago; respected
Tip: Muzaffar
5.40 Newcastle
Progressing and won in good style at Southwell last time; likely there is more to come
Tip: Silver Nightfall
6.15 Newcastle
Won over 7f here in January and second twice since; stiff mile should suit
Tip: Kodiman
6.45 Newcastle
Second on last month's Southwell debut and should appreciate this stiffer test
Tip: Na Scoitear
7.15 Newcastle
Has run well the last twice since the hood was removed and the form has worked out well
Tip: Storm Master
7.45 Newcastle
Touched off in a classified over this C&D last month; holds decent claims
Tip: Bellagio Man
8.15 Newcastle
In top form, successful at Southwell last month; major player for last year's winning yard
Southwell
Tip: Masham Moor
4.40 Southwell
Two attempts over C&D have resulted in a win and creditable third; solid chance
Tip: Split Elevens 5.20 Southwell
Won in pretty good style over 7f two starts ago and 1m also suits; might be the answer
Tip: Legal Reform 6.00 Southwell
Placed off today's mark on both starts this year (once over C&D); another bold bid likely
Tip: Secret Contact
6.30 Southwell
Promising handicap debut at Lingfield last week; warrants respect off same mark
Tip: Jer Batt
7.00 Southwell
Plenty in hand when making winning stable/C&D debut; opening mark could underestimate him
Tip: Bobby Shaftoe
7.30 Southwell
Has thrived since upped in trip this year and now bids for his fourth win in a row
Tip: Bond Spirit
8.00 Southwell
C&D winner in January; placed twice since; may still have more to offer on this surface
Tip: Papa Cocktail 8.30 Southwell
Signalled a return to form when third over C&D last month; still on very good mark
Read this next:
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings