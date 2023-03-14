Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Evening racing tips: picks from Newcastle and Southwell on Tuesday night

Evening racing tips: Tuesday

Newcastle

Tip: Breguet Boy
5.00 Newcastle

Beaten a neck in better race back with former trainer over C&D five days ago; respected

Silk
Breguet Boy17:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty (-lb)Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Tip: Muzaffar
5.40 Newcastle

Progressing and won in good style at Southwell last time; likely there is more to come

Silk
Muzaffar17:40 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Tip: Silver Nightfall
6.15 Newcastle

Won over 7f here in January and second twice since; stiff mile should suit

Silk
Silver Nightfall18:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Tip: Kodiman
6.45 Newcastle

Second on last month's Southwell debut and should appreciate this stiffer test

Silk
Kodiman18:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Noble (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Tip: Na Scoitear
7.15 Newcastle

Has run well the last twice since the hood was removed and the form has worked out well

Silk
Na Scoitear19:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James (-lb)Tnr: Phillip Makin

Tip: Storm Master
7.45 Newcastle

Touched off in a classified over this C&D last month; holds decent claims

Silk
Storm Master19:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan (-lb)Tnr: John David Riches

Tip: Bellagio Man
8.15 Newcastle

In top form, successful at Southwell last month; major player for last year's winning yard

Silk
Bellagio Man20:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie (-lb)Tnr: Antony Brittain
T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Southwell

Tip: Masham Moor
4.40 Southwell

Two attempts over C&D have resulted in a win and creditable third; solid chance

Silk
Masham Moor16:40 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Danielle Mooney (-lb)Tnr: Chris Fairhurst

Tip: Split Elevens 5.20 Southwell

Won in pretty good style over 7f two starts ago and 1m also suits; might be the answer

Silk
Split Elevens17:20 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Charlotte Butler (7lb)Tnr: John Butler

Tip: Legal Reform 6.00 Southwell

Placed off today's mark on both starts this year (once over C&D); another bold bid likely

Silk
Legal Reform18:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Tip: Secret Contact
6.30 Southwell

Promising handicap debut at Lingfield last week; warrants respect off same mark

Silk
Secret Contact18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: David Simcock

 

Tip: Jer Batt
7.00 Southwell

Plenty in hand when making winning stable/C&D debut; opening mark could underestimate him

Silk
Jer Batt19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart (-lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Tip: Bobby Shaftoe
7.30 Southwell

 Has thrived since upped in trip this year and now bids for his fourth win in a row 

Silk
Bobby Shaftoe19:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Tip: Bond Spirit
8.00 Southwell

C&D winner in January; placed twice since; may still have more to offer on this surface

Silk
Bond Spirit20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan (-lb)Tnr: Louise Allan

Tip: Papa Cocktail 8.30 Southwell

Signalled a return to form when third over C&D last month; still on very good mark

Silk
Papa Cocktail20:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd (-lb)Tnr: Stella Barclay

Read this next:

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 16:00, 14 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips