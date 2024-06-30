Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all seven races at Uttoxeter's Premier raceday on Sunday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the seven Premier races at Uttoxeter on Sunday . . .

1.20 Uttoxeter

Never Ordinary At bet365 Novices' Hurdle, 2m4f

Harry’s tip: Gale Mahler

Gale Mahler was well supported on her hurdling debut, having won two bumpers, and could hardly have been more impressive, swinging into the lead on the bridle and finding plenty after the last to score by eight lengths. She recorded a useful Racing Post Rating in the context of this race last time and with more improvement on the cards, she could prove very hard to beat.

Gale Mahler 13:20 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

1.50 Uttoxeter

bet365 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Harry’s tip: Will Carver

You'd never have known Will Carver was a novice by the way he jumped on his chasing debut at Cartmel and despite Nico de Boinville opting for Hyland, he looks the most likely of the Nicky Henderson pair to follow up. He produced a 2lb better RPR on his chasing debut than Highland did and will be more at home over this trip than his stablemate too. In receipt of 5lb, he could prove hard to beat.

Will Carver 13:50 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.25 Uttoxeter

bet365 Handicap Chase, 2m

Harry’s tip: Frere D'Armes

Plenty of these arrive in good form, but Dan and Harry Skelton have started the season very well and it would be no surprise to see the well-treated Frere D'Armes bounce back. He looked potentially smart when beating Haddex Des Obeaux, who is now rated 31lb higher, and Aucunrisque on his first two starts over fences, with the latter coming off 1lb higher than this mark. He also did well to get within half a length of Boothill at Ascot last year, form that has been boosted by wins from the third and fourth. He's been a touch disappointing since, but he's dropped to a workable mark and recent wind surgery can get him back on track.

Frere d'Armes 14:25 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Uttoxeter

bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Harry’s tip: Kinondo Kwetu

It's hard to find an excuse for Kinondo Kwetu's poor performance at Aintree last time, when he just didn't give his running, but I'm willing to forgive him that and hope the return to Uttoxeter sparks a resurgence. His form figures at the track read 113, with the third coming in this race last year when he did well to get so close given he was short of room as the field turned in. A mistake at the next then put paid to his chances. He's rated 5lb lower than last year, but has more than a stone off his back due to the presence of Hang In There, and looks very well treated. First-time cheekpieces could help, too.

Kinondo Kwetu 15:00 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

3.35 Uttoxeter

bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

Harry’s tip: Bucko's Boy

Bucko's Boy looked progressive after wind surgery when winning a couple of handicap hurdles last year and seemed even better on his reappearance at Worcester two weeks ago, when he scored comfortably on his first go at this trip. He's completely unexposed as a stayer and could have plenty more to offer.

Bucko's Boy 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

4.10 Uttoxeter

Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Harry’s tip: The Turtle Said

Recent form figures of 80O-F don't make great reading, but his two disappointments came on ground too soft and whatever caused his run-out at Plumpton in April, when looking set to score comfortably, seemed to be resolved in first-time cheekpieces last time as he looked to hold every chance before falling at the last. He won twice over this trip in 2022, including over this course and distance, and is clearly off a mark he can win from if avoiding any problems.

The Turtle Said 16:10 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

4.45 Uttoxeter

Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Harry’s tip: Mostly Sunny

Rated 80 on the Flat when trained by Heather Main, Mostly Sunny was a short price for his two maiden hurdles, with a bad mistake costing him in the first before making amends at Huntingdon last month. He was a well-supported favourite on his handicap debut last time and despite being flattered by the winning distance (the horse in second fell at the last when two lengths down), he was always going to be well on top at the finish. A 10lb rise may not stop him going in again.

Mostly Sunny 16:45 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

