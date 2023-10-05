Ascot Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up the Friday perm

The best Placepot value with the Tote on Friday is at Ascot and the six-race card opens with an amateur jockeys’ handicap (2.12). The rider is arguably more important than the horse in races like this.

Final Watch won this last year under Ross Birkett and goes in, while Mobashr’s jockey is 1-3 at Ascot in the past five years. The 5lb claimer aboard Canoodled is 1-1 in Britain this term and this mare can bounce back.

The 1m4f novice (2.47) is an open goal for Scenic if she puts her best foot forward, which she should back at this distance.

The mile classified event (3.22) is tough with just 3lb separating ten of the runners on ratings. Improving lightly raced three-year-olds Daysofourlives , Florida and Jeff Koons should see us through the third leg.

The Noel Murless Stakes (3.57) is a fascinating match-up between three potential Cup horses next season. Go with less exposed pair Middle Earth and Naqeeb over the penalised Chesspiece.

Sea Stone was a seriously unlucky loser at Southwell last time and is banked on in the 2m handicap (4.30).

A couple of course specialists stand out in the concluding 6f handicap (5.05). They are well-treated pair Lethal Nymph and Rohaan , who both shaped with promise at different venues last time.

Ascot Placepot perm

2.12

3 Final Watch

5 Canoodled

10 Mobashr

2.47

7 Scenic

3.22

7 Daysofourlives

8 Florida

9 Jeff Koons

3.57

2 Middle Earth

3 Naqeeb

4.30

3 Sea Stone

5.05

1 Rohaan

7 Lethal Nymph

3 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 36 lines

