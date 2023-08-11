Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Six competitive races face Placepot punters at Ascot, so it won't be easy. The two I've backed in the opener (1.35) are course-specialist Bond Chairman and Tees Spirit, but there's more blowout potential with the latter at a big price, so Existent , back to form at Goodwood last time, replaces him for Placepot purposes.

Zoffee is solid in the next (2.10), but will be popular with Frankie Dettori on board. Back-up is needed in any case and Prydwen , who keeps running well in good races, looks a fair shout.

Scampi is the one who jumps out at me rather than favourite La Yakel in the third (2.45), while Nolton Cross ran well at the last Ascot meeting and certainly has more races in him off his mark.

It will be interesting to see if the ground is quick enough for Perotto in the next (3.20), but it could be sticky, which won't suit, so I'm more than prepared to take him on.

Positive Impact has more to give back in Britain, while Empirestateofmind represents John Quinn, who had a blinding week at Goodwood and two more winners on Sunday.

Rajasthan looks another shaky favourite in the fifth (3.55) given a tough mark for his handicap debut and much preferred is Like A Tiger , who was clearly crying out for a step up to 1m4f at Yarmouth last time. He goes in with Golden Move , who relished the distance when winning three weeks ago.

Quinault might be hard to beat in the last, but without a claimer on board he's effectively 12lb higher than last time. He's going to be too popular anyway, so I'll leave him out and go with the unexposed Batal Dubai and Dark Trooper , who is on a roll.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.35

6 Bond Chairman

8 Existent

2.10

1 Prydwen

5 Zoffee

2.45

7 Nolton Cross

8 Scampi

3.20

6 Positive Impact

9 Empirestateofmind

3.55

3 Like A Tiger

9 Golden Move

4.30

4 Batal Dubai

10 Dark Trooper

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.