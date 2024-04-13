Aintree day 3 naps: best Grand National day betting tips from our experts

Grand National day is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most on the Aintree card?

1.55 Aintree

By Harry Wilson

Has seriously strong bumper form, having followed a defeat of subsequent Grade 1-winning chase Feronily by splitting Stellar Story, who has won the Albert Bartlett since, and Caldwell Potter, while he was also narrowly beat by Firefox, who has placed at the top level at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals.

Ile Atlantique was an authoritative winner on his hurdling debut over two miles before being beaten a neck in the Lawlor's of Naas, and while he was a touch disappointing in the Gallagher, he has plenty of speed and should be suited by Aintree's flatter track.

Ile Atlantique 13:55 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

3.05 Aintree

By Kevin Morley

Despite his advancing years RPR top-rated Sire Du Berlais has a decent chance of securing a hat-trick in this event, especially if conditions stay testing.

However, aside from his exploits in the last two years, the roll of honour shows younger types are favoured and best on the trends is Crambo, who is given a chance to atone for his disappointing Cheltenham effort.

Crambo 15:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

4.00 Aintree

By Tom Segal

The easiest thing in the world to do is to make up reasons why the favourite for a big race isn't going to win and all I've heard over the past couple of weeks is why Corach Rambler can't win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (4.00). However, surely the positives outweigh any potentially fabricated negatives by a huge margin and he has become a backable price for no obvious reason.

If you take the dark specs off, doesn't Corach Rambler have the best recent form with his third in the Gold Cup? Could anything else in this field have run anywhere near that well in what I think was a vintage running of the race? The answer is an emphatic no.

Could he have won the race any easier last year? Once again the answer is a no, so basically he is going to have to get unlucky or run a long way below form to not have a massive chance of winning the race again.

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

5.00 Aintree

By Paul Kealy

The difference in price between Found A Fifty (around 2-1) and Master Chewy (12-1) in the My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase (5.00) is surely daft.

I'm not saying the Twiston-Davies representative would have beaten the Arkle runner-up had he not stumbled and come down after jumping two out, but he wouldn't have been far behind, and Aintree suits him much better than Cheltenham.

There is absolutely tons of early speed in this race and, while we've seen how well the pace can hold up on the chase course if they go sensible, Nickle Back doesn't really do sensible, but he's far too good to be allowed free rein out front.

Master Chewy 17:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

