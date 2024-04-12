Aintree day 2 naps: best betting tips from our experts

Day two of the Grand National festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

1.45 Aintree

By Liam Headd

Broadway Boy has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with three victories from five starts, and most of his efforts this term have come over the staying distances. Although he finished well clear when third in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick last time, the winner – Grey Dawning – franked the form of the race by following up in the Turners at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old jumped well but never really challenged that day, but it's his career-best effort at Cheltenham in December that needs marking up. The race has since produced three winners and if he runs to that ability or better, then he has every chance as he goes well after a break.

Broadway Boy 13:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

3.30 Aintree

By Kevin Morley

Having missed Cheltenham prior to winning this contest last year, Pic D'Orhy can repeat the trick.

Testing ground may not be ideal for Jonbon on his first attempt at this distance, so Protektorat may be the main threat, especially if running up to the same level as his Ryanair success.

Pic D'Orhy 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

4.40 Aintree

By Tom Segal

The Jukebox Man was impressive in defeat at Cheltenham, but he surely enjoyed the run of a strange race and it could be worth siding with the mare Cherie D'Am, who has course form, will improve for the step up in trip and gets 7lb off the boys.

Clearly she has a lot to find on form but so did Kateira at this meeting last year and she split the Grade 1 winners Irish Point and Hermes Allen. If Cherie D'Am can make that big step forward here, she will be a potent threat as there certainly isn't an Irish Point in here. Furthermore, she's rated exactly the same as last year's easy winner Apple Away, who is also a mare.

Cherie D'Am 16:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

