Aintree day 1 naps: best betting tips from our experts

Day one of the Grand National festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

2.20 Aintree

By Charlie Huggins

Grade 3 winner on very soft ground at Auteuil before joining top connections in Willie Mullins and owner Kenny Alexander. She was a respectable runner-up on her stable debut for Mullins in a Grade 2 on yielding ground at Leopardstown on Boxing Day before going one better at the same track to land a Grade 1 in February.

That Dublin Racing Festival victory came on the same soft ground that she'll encounter here and she beat subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough by nearly two lengths. There was no disgrace in being outstayed on heavy going by Majborough at last month's Cheltenham Festival given that her stablemate has been described as a future Gold Cup horse by Mullins.

That is a far stronger level of form than what Kalif Du Berlais has achieved so far and she receives 7lb from that rival and Sir Gino, who looks too short considering the question marks surrounding the form of Nicky Henderson's yard. Mullins won this Grade 1 with a filly, Zenta, last year and may repeat the feat.

Kargese 14:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.30 Aintree

By Kevin Morley

Ratings suggest this is not a particularly strong edition and the vote goes to the enigmatic Bob Olinger, who is lightly raced for his age and should find conditions ideal.

Impaire Et Passe is back over his optimum trip and is the main danger. Coral Cup winner Langer Dan will need the main players to run below par, but he looks best placed to take advantage if they do as he likes track, trip and ground.

Bob Olinger 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.40 Aintree

By Tom Segal

You're still going to need a strong traveller and one who fits the bill perfectly is Sans Bruit, who jumped really well on his first chase run for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow last time and was cut down only close home by a big improver.

That was quite a strong race and, with that experience under his belt, Sans Bruit might improve again. He's officially 1lb well in despite being a couple of pounds out of the handicap and looks to have the perfect profile for a testing Red Rum.

Sans Bruit 16:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

5.15 Aintree

By Paul Kealy

I don't tend to go mad on bumpers, but Mongibello is well clear on Racing Post Ratings and is only a double-figure price because she ran so poorly at the Dublin Racing Festival.

She'd been well backed at Leopardstown (13-2 to 9-2, which is a big move for a non-Mullins horse there), but hung badly, so must have had an issue, and if you forgive that run she's a massive price on what she did at Down Royal over Christmas.

There she trounced Sporting Glory by 13 lengths, and the runner-up has since run subsequent Champion Bumper second Romeo Coolio to a length and a quarter at Fairyhouse and then finished fourth on her hurdling debut in a Grade 2.

Mongibello 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: S R B Crawford

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree this week.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) £40 of free bet tokens for use on horse racing will added to your balance

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Aintree betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets

Free bets can be redeemed against any horse racing single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins's three horse racing tips at Aintree on Thursday

Grand National festival day 1 tips: six horses to back on Thursday

'He's just the sort who might take to the fences' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day one at Aintree

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.