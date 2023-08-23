2023 York Ebor festival tips: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of the York Ebor festival is here – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By Charlie Huggins

Race: 1.50 York (Sky Bet Lowther Stakes)

Odds: 2-1

Relief Rally demonstrated her versatility when winning on good ground at Salisbury and was a nose away from being unbeaten in four starts, having been in front before and after the line at the royal meeting.

The last William Haggas-trained sprinter to win the Lowther, Besharah, was placed in the Queen Mary en route to scoring on the Knavesmire and Relief Rally should do the same.

Relief Rally 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

By Tom Segal

Race: 3.00 York (Clipper Handicap)

Odds: 12-1

The unexposed Akhu Najla has been well backed in the Clipper Handicap, but is too short in the market now, while Northern Express and last year's winner Blue For You love the track but are racing off their highest marks.

Consequently, I reckon it could be worth chancing the old boy Orbaan, who was an unlucky fourth in the race 12 months ago and is a stone better off with Blue For You. Orbaan wouldn't appear to be in the same form this time around, but he hasn't had any luck the last twice and is going to get the strong pace which suits him so well.

Orbaan 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

By Kevin Morley

Race: 3.35 York (Yorkshire Oaks)

Odds: 7-2

The one to meet all criteria is Savethelastdance, who landed the Irish Oaks after finishing runner-up at Epsom. Victory looked unlikely until late on at the Curragh, so the long straight here should play to her strengths.

Al Husn has yet to prove she stays this far, but she is a Group 1 winner with a progressive profile and may be the biggest danger.

Savethelastdance 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Paul Kealy

Race: 4.10 York (Galtres Stakes)

Odds: 8-1

Market Value was second to Sparks Fly there, and she didn't have the pace of the winner, but that's not surprising given Sparks Fly found the drop to a mile no problem at all next time and won easily again.

Market Value might well appreciate distances of 1m4f and beyond, though, as she is out of Gold Cup winner Estimate and she's surely going to relish this step up in trip.

Market Value 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Haggas

