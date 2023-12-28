2023 Savills Chase at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The festive gifts keep coming for racing fans with the Savills Chase (2.25) taking centre stage at Leopardstown today. Will Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs return to winning ways or can the improving Gerri Colombe or Fastorslow steal the plaudits? Here's everything you need to know about the big race.

Get £40 in free bets with Betfair

2023 Savills Chase: the full list of horses for Leopardstown

1 A Plus Tard

Beaten a short head by Galvin in this race two seasons ago as a prelude to 15-length victory from stablemate Minella Indo in the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup; ran only three times last season, pulled up in the Betfair Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup; found nothing at Aintree on final start; begins new campaign with questions to answer.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 14-1

A Plus Tard 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

2 Appreciate It

Top-class novice hurdler in 2020/21 season; career interrupted before resuming last season with two chase wins against modest opposition; failed to score in four Grade 1 attempts; emerged with reputation enhanced with front-running effort to split Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 16-1

Appreciate It 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

3 Capodanno

Won Grade 1 staying novice chase at the 2022 Punchestown festival; ran only twice last season; no match for stablemates Janidil and Haut En Couleurs in the Red Mills at Gowran; dropped away from two out in the Grand National; poor round of jumping on seasonal debut at Thurles.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 40-1

Capodanno 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

4 Churchstonewarrior

Won 3m Grade 2 Ten Up Novice at Navan in February, a suitable reward after a sequence of seconds; unseated rider at second on seasonal debut at Punchestown; lowest-rated of 11 runners here.

Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Forecast odds: 100-1

Churchstonewarrior 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

5 Conflated

Beat Minella Indo in the 2022 Irish Gold Cup and won this event 12 months ago; third in Cheltenham Gold Cup before ending the season on a low note at Aintree; tame effort on return at Punchestown and needs to reverse Down Royal form with stablemate Gerri Colombe and Envoi Allen.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Forecast odds: 14-1

Conflated 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

6 Envoi Allen

Recorded his eighth Grade 1 win when beating Shishkin in last season's Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham; ran a bit flat when beaten favourite on return at Gowran in September; much more like it when losing out by a neck to Gerri Colombe at Down Royal; winner was having his first race of the season and should confirm form.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 10-1

Envoi Allen 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7 Fastorslow

Non-runner (due to testing ground)

8 Galopin Des Champs

Had won all six completed starts over fences, including Cheltenham Gold Cup, before being mastered by Fastorslow over 3m at Punchestown in April; jumping was untidy at times when suffering another Punchestown reverse behind Fastorslow in last month's John Durkan; longer trip should be a big help, but the same remark applies equally to Martin Brassil's runner.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 2-1

Galopin Des Champs 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

9 Gerri Colombe

Won his first three novice chases last season (including two Grade 1s) before getting going a bit too late in the Brown Advisory Chase at Cheltenham; bounced back with an easy win in an Aintree Grade 1 next time; made a perfect start in open company when mastering Envoi Allen and Conflated at Down Royal.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Forecast odds: 9-4

Gerri Colombe 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

10 I Am Maximus

Fourth in two Grade 1 events last season, notably behind The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory; overcame tendencies to race lazily at times and to jump to the left when landing the 3m5f Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse; put his experience to good use when winning the Drinmore at Fairyhouse on his final novice outing; up against it now in open company.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Forecast odds: 25-1

I Am Maximus 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: W P Mullins

11 Janidil

Won Grade 2 at Gowran in February, with Capodanno third; let down by his jumping in the Ryanair; held a six-length lead when falling at the last in Grade 2 Fairyhouse race in April; chased home Allaho on seasonal debut at Clonmel; huge task here.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 66-1

Janidil 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

Verdict: our top Savills Chase betting tip

By Alan Sweetman

Gerri Colombe gets the vote as he has lots of potential to improve for this test. He beat the race-fit pair Envoi Allen and Conflated on his debut in the senior ranks at Down Royal last time.

Gerri Colombe 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Claim £40 in free bets with Betfair this Christmas

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets for the top horseracing action this Christmas.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Christmas racing betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) and get £40 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days and can be used on horse racing multiples only

Only deposits via cards will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Big clash confirmed as Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe among a field of 11 declared for star-studded Savills Chase

Could a new rival to Constitution Hill emerge? Willie Mullins declares three in Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on Friday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.