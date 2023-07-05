Racing Post logo
'This colt's Phoenix Stakes entry would not appear that fanciful looking at this' - our expert marks your card

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Some of the highlights of the Derby meeting at the Curragh came with the quality of the two-year-old maidens on Friday and Saturday. The two maidens which opened the card on Friday were of particular significance, with this Andy Oliver-trained debutant catching the eye in an event dominated by half a dozen horses. 

He's a speedily bred colt by Starspangledbanner who was one of the picks of the paddock and ran a very nice race as he kept on under mostly hands and heels. He didn't always have the clearest of runs so he should come on from that experience. 

His trainer wouldn't be one to waste a Group 1 entry, so the fact that this juvenile is in next month's Phoenix Stakes is interesting. A maiden win before then looks achievable off the back of his first effort.

Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 July 2023
