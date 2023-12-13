'She looks like a filly who could easily step up to 1m2f next season and win a race or two' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers

Enniscoffee

Trainers: Eddie & Patrick Harty

5th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, December 8

The Hartys have one to look forward to in this Kodiac filly. She settled off the pace and things went okay for the first half of the contest. Once the race began in earnest she was a little slow to react and showed her inexperience, but she gradually got the hang of things and her last furlong was her best.