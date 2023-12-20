Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'She looks as if she could be capable of lots of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

                       

Kinturk Kalanisi
Trainer: Tom Gibney
4th, 2m3f maiden hurdle, Punchestown, December 12

An interesting maiden hurdle won by a useful prospect in Blizzard Of Oz and the performance of this gelding, who was second in his sole point-to-point on good ground back in May, on his racecourse debut augured well for the future.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 December 2023inDark Horses

Last updated 18:00, 20 December 2023

icon
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses