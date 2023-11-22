'She came out with great credit' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers
Celebrity Icon
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
5th, two-year-old auction maiden, Dundalk, November 15
A couple of interesting maidens on last Wednesday's Dundalk card, with plenty of unexposed types. This Jessica Harrington-trained filly was one of a few who caught the eye in a race with quite a dramatic finish. Settled just off the pace, she attempted to come with a run on a couple of occasions in the straight, but each time she just appeared to be slightly squeezed for room, and after the second attempt she wasn't persevered with. To come home fifth, beaten just over two lengths, was far from a bad effort in the circumstances.
By Cotai Glory, she was quite an inexpensively bought filly with a nice mixture of speed and stamina in her pedigree. She'll have learned a lot from this experience and the temptation will be there to give her one more try this season.
