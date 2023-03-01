Promising bumper horses set to shine with significant improvement
Master Otis
Trainer: Tom Mullins
4th, 2m bumper, Punchestown, February 22
Punchestown staged their final meeting before the April festival last week and with the exception of the Grade 3 mares hurdle, this unraced bumper might be the most significant contest of the day.
This son of Mastercraftsman was one of a few horses in this race that caught the eye. He raced prominently, helped by the fact that he raced too keenly for his own good. He was still bang there with every chance turning into the straight and was only caught for pace inside the last furlong. However, he kept going well and showed distinct promise.
He is quite speedily bred, being from the family of Hasili, dam of Dansili. There should be a lot more to come from him, especially on better ground.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in