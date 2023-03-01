Promising bumper horses set to shine with significant improvement



Trainer: Tom Mullins

4th, 2m bumper, Punchestown, February 22



Punchestown staged their final meeting before the April festival last week and with the exception of the Grade 3 mares hurdle, this unraced bumper might be the most significant contest of the day.

This son of Mastercraftsman was one of a few horses in this race that caught the eye. He raced prominently, helped by the fact that he raced too keenly for his own good. He was still bang there with every chance turning into the straight and was only caught for pace inside the last furlong. However, he kept going well and showed distinct promise.

He is quite speedily bred, being from the family of Hasili, dam of Dansili. There should be a lot more to come from him, especially on better ground.