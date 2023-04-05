'He ran with terrific promise as he jumped and travelled the whole way' - our expert marks your card



Trainer: Sam Curling

4th, 2m maiden hurdle, Naas, March 30

A potentially informative maiden hurdle opened proceedings at the final meeting of the jumps season at Naas, and two of the runners are featured this week. This four-year-old by Buck's Boum kept up the decent run of Sam Curling, who won the second of the maiden hurdles on the day. Colours On Canvas is quite speedily bred but ran with terrific promise as he jumped and travelled the whole way and faded only after a mistake at the last. He looks capable of winning a maiden hurdle.



Padraig Roche

9th, 2m maiden hurdle, Naas, March 30

One of the notable aspects of this race were the five newcomers owned by JP McManus, four of them trained by Padraig Roche. This four-year-old by Champs Elysees, a homebred brother to a point-to-point winner and from the family of Like-A-Butterfly, was one of the picks of the paddock on his debut. He was never a factor in the race itself, but from the third-last he began to stay on and did so to particularly effect after the second-last. He might not be good enough to win a maiden hurdle but he will pay to follow in due course.



Padraig Roche

8th, 2m3f mares' bumper, Limerick, March 30

Padraig Roche did not leave too many unraced horses at home last Thursday, and this mare by Flemensfirth, owned and bred by his mother Noeleen, showed plenty of promise on her debut in a Limerick mares' bumper that should produce winners. She was held up early and, while she never got into the hunt, she stayed on to good effect. There should be plenty of improvement, although winning a bumper may prove beyond her.