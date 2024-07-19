Wizard casts his spell at Down Royal for first season sire Arizona

No Nay Never's Coventry Stakes-winning son Arizona is off the mark as a sire following the success of Wizard Of Odds at Down Royal on Friday evening. Trained by Charles O'Brien and ridden by Shane Foley, the 3-1 shot was winning on his third start.

Bred by Brian Canning, Wizard Of Odds is the first winner from four runners out of Starlight Symphony. The daughter of Oratorio was twice successful on the track and is closely related to Clodovil's Group3 Bahrain Trophy and Listed Stand Cup-placed daughter Naseem Alayseem.

Offered at Part Two of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale by Ridge Manor Stud, Wizard Of Odds carries the green and white silks of Ross Barrett.

Wizard Of Odds made his debut in a maiden at the Curragh in April which was won by Cowardofthecounty and Joseph O'Brien's colt contests the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Second in that race was Whistlejacket, who shares his sire No Nay Never with Arizona, and the full-brother to Group 1 Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear went on to glory in the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket last week.

Bred by Stephen Sullivan out of the English Channel mare Lady Ederle, Arizona is from the second crop of No Nay Never and made €260,000 as a yearling when MV Magnier bought him at Arqana's August Yearling Sale from the Fairway Consignment, who had spent 65,000gns to acquire him as a foal at Tattersalls the previous December.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore partners, Arizona was placed behind Pinatubo at Group 1 level in both the National and Dewhurst Stakes following his Royal Ascot success, which was the second and final race win of his career.

He retired to Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud at an advertised fee of €7,000 for the 2021 season and stood for €5,000 this year.

Arizona is a full-brother of Grade 2 Mrs Revere Stakes winner Nay Lady Nay, who was third in the Grade 1 Flower Bowl Invitational. Lady Ederle, their dam, is a half-sister to the dam of Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Prix Morny winner Dabirsim and they are out of Bright Generation.

The Group 1 Oaks d'Italia winner and Moyglare Stud Stakes second is a Rainbow Quest half-sister to Centinela, second dam of Group 1 winners Sea Of Class, Charity Line and Final Score and the Group 2 Oaks d'Italia winner Cherry Collect.

More to read

First black-type winner for Mohaather as Yah Mo Be There bowls 'em over at Newbury

'It's all about the individual' - expanded Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale catalogue unveiled

'He was a real character and yard favourite' - Flood family pays tribute to Court Cave