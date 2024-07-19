First black-type winner for Mohaather as Yah Mo Be There bowls 'em over at Newbury

Yah Mo Be There had connections dancing to a winning beat at Newbury on Friday afternoon as Phil Cunningham's colt won the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes, in the process becoming the first black-type winner for Shadwell's Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather.

Trained by Richard Spencer, the bay was winning for the first time on his third start following a promising debut at York in May, when he was headed in the final strides by Andresite.

A disappointing experience in the Coventry Stakes had his trainer and owner worried that it would have a lasting effect on the colt, who cost £95,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale last August. However, they are now contemplating a repeat of Cockney Rebel's 2,000 Guineas success.

"We were a little concerned that Ascot would have left its mark but he did that well," Cunningham told Sky Sports Racing. "Jamie [Spencer] said he's a nice horse so treat him like a nice horse. We will probably go for the Champagne next and after that hopefully we will still be dreaming of the 2,000 Guineas."

Richard Spencer backed up his landlord's belief in the colt who is the first foal out of Shurakaa, an unraced Night Of Thunder full-sister to last season's Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes third Ornellaia and a half-sister to Lakers, by Pinatubo, who won his maiden at Ffos Las on Wednesday for George Boughey and Amo Racing.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "The key was to get him relaxed after he didn't have a great experience at Ascot and Jamie was brilliant on him. All year we have held him in high regard and he is only going to be better going up in trip and again next year."

Mohaather: Sussex Stakes winner sires his first black-type winner Credit: Shadwell

Yah Mo Be There was bred by Stuart McPhee and Nigel Kelly and is the third winner in Britain and Ireland from the first crop of Mohaather.

The son of Showcasing was bred by Gaie Johnson Houghton and is a full-brother to the Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed filly Prize Exhibit and a half-brother to Roodle, dam of Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent, by Delegator.

Their dam Roodeye was third in the Listed Dick Poole Stakes and is an Inchinor half-sister to four black-type performers headed by the Group 1 Prix Morny runner-up Gallagher.

Second dam Roo was placed in the Listed Firth of Clyde Stakes and is a Rudimentary half-sister to Gimcrack winner Bannister and to the dam of Middle Park and Gimcrack winner Astaire.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning for the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, Mohaather won his first black type as a two-year-old at Newbury when successful in the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes.

He made a winning seasonal debut at three in the track's Greenham Stakes and as a four-year-old he was successful in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot prior to his Goodwood Group 1, which proved the sixth and final win of his eight-race career.

Mohaather was retired to Shadwell's former stallion base of Nunnery Stud for the 2021 season at a fee of £20,000 and stood the breeding season just finished for an advertised fee of £12,500.

