'It's all about the individual' - expanded Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale catalogue unveiled

A strong line-up of 479 lots have been catalogued for the 2024 Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster, which will be held on August 27-28.

The company reported that demand for places from vendors has been high, resulting in an additional 30 lots catalogued this year, which has taken the sale to two full days.

The sale’s reputation has been built on consistently sending out the highest percentage of two-year-old winners to lots offered of any major European yearling sale over the last five seasons.

The linked sales race has been rebranded to Harry’s Half Million this year in honour of the late Harry Beeby.

Prize-money has been increased to £500,000 for this year’s renewal at York’s Ebor meeting on August 22 and all yearlings offered this year will be eligible for the 2025 race, which will also see the continuation of the Premier Prizes, which will reward the winning trainer with a six-month lease of a two-stall horse box from leading manufacturer Theault.

The 2024 catalogue looks well placed to continue the sale’s winning run with yearlings by a multitude of leading sires including Blue Point, Churchill, Cracksman, Dark Angel, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Kodiac, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot and Wootton Bassett.

The line-up also includes large drafts by the likes of Ardad (20), Bungle Inthejungle (9), Cotai Glory (11), Dandy Man (9), Harry Angel (7), Havana Grey (19), Kameko (9), Kodi Bear (16), Mehmas (17), Sergei Prokofiev (21), Showcasing (10), Sioux Nation (16) and Ten Sovereigns (11).

First-season sires include A’Ali (14), Lope Y Fernandez (15), Lucky Vega (7), Nando Parrado (10), Space Blues (9), St Mark's Basilica (2), Starman (28), Supremacy (17), Ubettabelieveit (12) and Victor Ludorum (4).

Some of the many 2024 highlights include:

Lot 15, a Kingman colt out of a Galileo own sister to the Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Higher Truth

48, a Showcasing half-brother to the Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Stepper Point and an own brother to the Listed winner and Group 2 placed Lady In France

58, a No Nay Never filly out of the dual Group 3-placed Scarlet Bear

76, a Too Darn Hot filly out of the Listed-winning mare Shamandar and a half-sister to the Listed-placed Admiral Nelson

92, a Dark Angel colt out of the Listed-placed Silk Bow and an own brother to the Listed-placed Wings Of A Dove

195, a Night Of Thunder filly out of the Group 3 winner and Group 2-placed Aim To Please

205, an Invincible Spirit colt out of the Group 3 winner Alsindi and an own brother to the Group 3-placed Invincible Gal

222, a Churchill colt out of the Group 3 winner and Group 2 placed Angel’s Hideaway

223, a Ten Sovereigns half-brother to the Group 2 winner Yonkers and out of the Listed winner Anne Of Kiev

237, a Lope Y Fernandez half-brother to the Listed winner and Group 3-placed Purosangue and Tropical Storm, who placed second in this year’s Group 2 Norfolk Stakes

243, a Blue Point half-brother to the Listed winner and Group 1-placed Jabaara and out of the Listed-placed Dubawi mare Baheeja

262, a Wootton Bassett half-sister to the Listed winner Kuramata and out of a half-sister to the Group 1 winner Beauty Parlour

343, a New Bay half-brother to the Group 3 winner Sporting Chance

457, a Cracksman colt out of the Group 2-winning mare Meeznah

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “The Premier Sale is all about the individual, it’s about what you see in front of you, the racehorse, and it’s that approach on which the sale has built its reputation.

Tim Kent: "Buyers know what they are going to see before they set foot on the complex" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“We remain fiercely loyal to that mantra so when buyers arrive at Doncaster in August, they know what they are going to see before they set foot on the complex, yard after yard full of precocious, good walking, smart athletes.

"Importantly, Premier is also delivering on the racecourse, as it consistently produces the highest percentage of two-year-old winners, and it has also sent out its share of stars.

“Premier has a proud history of elite horses coming from its ranks, think Acclamation, Dark Angel, Wootton Bassett, Tasleet, all winners of our sales race at York, and more recently Harry’s Angel, Advertise, A’Ali and Supremacy, the latter two seeing their first yearlings sell at Premier this year. And let’s not forget fillies like Laurens, Fev Rover and Sacred Angel to graphically illustrate the quality on offer.”

Kent added: “This is why this sale has carved out such a unique identity over so many years and has proved to be one of the most enduringly popular sales for yearling buyers. We have another enticing catalogue for 2024 and we invite buyers from the world over to come and test their eye at Doncaster on August 27-28.”

