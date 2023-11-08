'We've priced our stallions for the commercial market' - Rathasker reveals 2024 fees and roster

Rathasker Stud has announced its fees and roster for 2024, with Bungle Inthejungle leading the way at €7,500, back up from the €6,500 he stood at this year.

Coulsty has also received a €1,000 fee increase, to €5,500, while Gregorian holds steady at €4,500.

"Rathasker stallions continue to produce high-class racehorses on the track and, therefore, are popular at the sales,” said the stud’s Maurice Burns.

“We have priced our stallions for the commercial market, giving breeders a good opportunity to make a profit.”

He added: “Some examples of the commercial viability of our stallions include Givemethebeatboys (Bungle Inthejungle) selling for £1,100,000 at the Goffs London Sale, Shantisara (Coulsty) selling yesterday for $1,300,000 at Fasig-Tipton to Shadai Farm, and Plainchant (Gregorian) selling for £490,000 at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.”

Bungle Inthejungle had six stakes horses in 2023. His yearlings have again proved in demand, selling for example to Ciaran Dunne (€100,000) and Con Marnane (€95,000).

They were also purchased by Legion Bloodstock, Tim Easterby, Joe Foley, Kevin Ryan, Michael Dods, John Kilbride, Jamie Osborne, Marcus Tregoning, Ross Doyle, David Evans, Charlie Johnston, Gavin Cromwell and Rod Millman.

Group 1-winning sire Coulsty, who has 20 per cent stakes horses to runners, has proved popular with breeders in the last three seasons, covering over 370 mares.

His biggest crop of yearlings came to the market this year and sold for €82,000 (Ralph Beckett), £60,000 (George Margarson), £48,000 (Ollie Pears), £45,000 (Kevin Philippart de Foy), £44,000 (Tradewinds), £40,000 (Michael Dods) and €40,000 (Finn Kent).

Other purchasers included Joseph O'Brien, Tom Ward, Ross Doyle, Barry Lynch, Adrian Keatley, Harry Eustace, Marc Antoine Berghgracht, Sean Quinn, Gavin Cromwell, Noel Meade, Eve Johnson Houghton and Jack Channon.

In 2023, Gregorian yearlings were bought by Hamish Macauley, Billy Jackson Stops, George Boughey, Matt Houldsworth, George Scott, John Murphy, and Ollie Pears/Nick Bradley.

Gregorian is the sire of 15 stakes performers.

