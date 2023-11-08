Tate team takes the eye at Tattersalls November Sale

The Tattersalls November Sale – formerly the Tattersalls Ascot November Sale – gets under way at Park Paddocks in Newmarket on Thursday.

Before withdrawals, the catalogue comprised 142 lots, primarily a mix of colts, geldings, fillies and mares in and out of training, plus yearlings.

A select draft from James Tate’s Jamesfield Stables includes the Listed-winning three-year-old colt Iconic Moment (112).

The son of Harry Angel was unbeaten in two starts at two and began his three-year-old campaign in style with victory in the Spring Cup at Lingfield

Bred by Ennistown Stud out of the Iffraaj mare Purplest, and owned by Sultan Ali having been bought for 41,000gns as a yearling at Tattersalls by Rabbah Bloodstock, Iconic Moment hit a Racing Post Rating high of 99, and a change of scene could feasibly spark a return to form.

Also featuring in the Jamesfield Stables draft, and going through the ring just before Iconic Moment, is Blue Storm (111),

A two-year-old by leading first-season sire Blue Point who won on his debut on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile, the Sultan Ali-owned colt is out of the Listed winner Riskit Fora Biskit.

Another bought by Rabbah as a yearling, this time for £75,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Sale last summer, Blue Storm has maintained his form reasonably well and was fourth in a nursery at Newcastle last week.

Richard Hannon’s East Everleigh Stables has a draft of five remaining after a few scratches, one of which is four-year-old gelding Oh Herberts Reign (74), a three-time winner and a decent third of 14 on his latest outing last month at Kempton in a mile handicap.

Among the yearlings on offer, the National Stud consigns a Fastnet Rock colt out of a half-sister to the Group 2 winner Ubettabelieveit and the Group 3 winner Harlem Shake (5).

Kingsclere Stud consigns a Phoenix Reach three-parts sister to the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy winner Elm Park (21).

National Hunt horses in training are also among the catalogued lots, including Stepney Causeway (117), a six-year-old son of New Approach who has won four times over hurdles and twice over fences.

He now has a BHA rating of 123 after winning his most recent start for the Milton Harris stable, a 2m1/2f handicap chase at Newton Abbot in August.

The sale begins at 11am and the catalogue can be perused here.

Read this next:

Cheveley Park Stud reveals 2024 stud fees