'She looks very fast' - Knocktoran jewels among the glittering treasures at Arqana

Purchasers thinking of adding a jewel to their treasure trove of broodmares will be inspecting the sparkling gems that Knocktoran Stud have sent to Arqana for the August Yearling Sale.

Anne Marie and Brendan Hayes have an impeccable reputation for developing families at their renowned Limerick nursery and the two fillies they bring to Deauville are descended from Hit The Sky, one of those mares who has bolstered the nursery's reputation throughout her breeding career.

Lot 190 is the first foal out of Donnybrook, an Invincible Spirit granddaughter of Hit The Sky, who was a winner over six furlongs at two. By Dark Angel, she is being sold through La Motteraye and Brendan Hayes is effusive in his description of the bay whose dam is a half-sister to Dark Angel's Listed Prix du Point du Jour winner and German 1,000 Guineas second Sky Angel.

"The Dark Angel out of Donnybrook looks like a surefire two-year-old," he said. "She's very strong and precocious, she's really a special filly and looks very fast. She's very exciting."

Ballylinch Stud consigns a Blue Point half-sister to Donnybrook and Sky Angel as lot 291 and she has a different physical make-up from her relation.

"The other filly is a little shorter in her back and very deep and strong," said Hayes. "She's very correct and there are no negatives about her really. We're quite optimistic about both, they're two very nice fillies and from a good family."

The Blue Point filly out of Mayhem Credit: Anne Marie Hayes

Their family received a recent boost as Mayhem, the Group 3 Prix Allez France winner and sister to Group 2 winner and Group 1 second Royal Bench, is now the dam of three winners.

Her Sea The Stars daughter Sea Theme was a comfortable winner at Doncaster recently and William Haggas has given her an entry in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Hayes said: "That mare looks like she's on her way to being a very good broodmare. It's been a super family for us and we have a filly foal out of Mayhem by Dark Angel."

It is a Classic family; Mayhem is also a half-sister to Group 3 winner and Classic-placed Memphis Tennessee, with her dam Hit The Sky a Cozzene half-sister to Honolulu and out of Prix Saint-Alary winner Cerulean Sky, a half-sister to Moonstone and L'Ancresse.

More Arqana previews

'They both have the right profiles' - full steam ahead for Haras d’Etreham's young sires as pair face first test at Arqana

Simca Mille kickstarting an important week for Haras de la Perelle