Simca Mille kickstarting an important week for Haras de la Perelle

Fillies have been the business for Haras de la Perelle’s most famous representatives, with Giofra and Reggane among those to have flown the two-tone blue colours of principal Jurgen Winter.

Its latest star is more of a happy accident. Simca Mille, who once failed to find a buyer for €68,000 as a yearling at Arqana, has worked his way all the way up through handicaps and had been a top-level winner in waiting for some time prior to last Sunday's Grosser Preis von Berlin.

Not the most obvious commercial breeding prospect, the likeable chestnut has instead been providing a great deal of fun for the entire team, breaking through the Group 1 ceiling for trainer Stephane Wattel, passing half a million in prize-money earnings and confirming himself as a legitimate contender for October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.