Simca Mille kickstarting an important week for Haras de la Perelle

Tom Peacock speaks to stud manager William Rimaud about the recent Group 1 winner

Haras de la Perelle owner Jurgen Winter (right) with Christophe Soumillon and Alain de Royer-Dupre after Giofra's victory in the 2012 Falmouth StakesCredit: Mark Cranham

Fillies have been the business for Haras de la Perelle’s most famous representatives, with Giofra and Reggane among those to have flown the two-tone blue colours of principal Jurgen Winter.

Its latest star is more of a happy accident. Simca Mille, who once failed to find a buyer for €68,000 as a yearling at Arqana, has worked his way all the way up through handicaps and had been a top-level winner in waiting for some time prior to last Sunday's Grosser Preis von Berlin.

Not the most obvious commercial breeding prospect, the likeable chestnut has instead been providing a great deal of fun for the entire team, breaking through the Group 1 ceiling for trainer Stephane Wattel, passing half a million in prize-money earnings and confirming himself as a legitimate contender for October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 15 August 2023Last updated 17:09, 15 August 2023
