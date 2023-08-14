Racing Post logo
Sales reports
'They both have the right profiles' - full steam ahead for Haras d’Etreham's young sires as pair face first test at Arqana

Kitty Trice speaks to Nicolas de Chambure about Persian King and Hello Youmzain as Deauville sale approaches

Nicolas de Chambure: "They've covered good books and have had good support behind them"
Nicolas de Chambure: "They've covered good books and have had good support behind them"Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

Haras d’Etreham's status as one of Europe's finest studs and consignors is already well established, but with the first crop of yearlings from Persian King and Hello Youmzain set to grace the market over the coming months, there is no resting on laurels for the Normandy operation. 

Having launched the career of Wootton Bassett, who under their care produced a bona fide champion in Almanzor among seven Group 1 winners from small numbers, the team certainly knows how to develop a star stallion of the future. 

Etreham is set to send a high-class consignment to the Arqana August Sale, which starts on Friday, including progeny by their own proven stallion Almanzor, as well as young cracks in French 2,000 Guineas hero and champion older miler Persian King and top sprinter Hello Youmzain. 

author image
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 17:16, 14 August 2023
