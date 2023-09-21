Well-related Practical Joke colt headlines Keeneland's strong trade at $250,000

Keeneland had a strong day of trade during the ninth session of the September Yearling Sale, led by a Practical Joke colt from the family of Group 1 winner X Y Jet, sold for $250,000 to CJ Thoroughbreds.

Out of Jetbird, a winning daughter of Wildcat Heir, he was consigned by Bluewater Sales, as hip 2980 to the opening session of Book 5.

Results for the day increased across the board as 306 yearlings sold of the 358 through the ring for $13,662,700, up 5.2 per cent from the previous year. An average price of $44,649 increased 13.8 per cent while the median rose 6.6 per cent to $32,000. The 52 yearlings who failed to meet their reserve represent an RNA rate of 14.5 per cent.

During last year's ninth session, 331 yearlings changed hands of the 365 on offer for gross receipts of $12,986,000, at an average price of $39,233 and a $30,000 median. An RNA rate of 9.3 per cent represents the 34 yearlings who remained unsold.

Trade continued at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale on Wednesday Credit: Keeneland photo

Cumulative figures are comparable to the corresponding period in 2022. A total of 2,214 yearlings have sold of the 2,704 on offer for gross receipts of $392,652,700. An average price of $177,350 and a median of $100,000 has maintained. The 490 yearlings who did not sell represent an RNA rate of 18.1 per cent.

At this point last year, Keeneland reported 2,290 yearlings of the 2,731 through the ring had sold for a gross of $402,260,000, good for an average of $175,659 and a $100,000 median. The 441 horses who failed to attain their reserve represent a 16.1 per cent RNA rate.

In other sales on Wednesday, a filly by Ghostzapper sold to Donato Lanni for $240,000. Hill 'n' Dale at Xalapa consigned the filly as hip 2925, who is from the family of champion Rags To Riches and 2023 Belmont and Travers winner Arcangelo.

Gainesway was the session's leading consignor, with sales of $1,296,000 for 21 yearlings traded, at an average price of $61,714. They also remain as the sale's cumulative leading consignor with 137 yearlings sold for a gross of $43,573,000.

Kenny McPeek made eight purchases Wednesday for gross receipts of $695,000, at an average of $86,875 per head to be the session-leading buyer. Lexington's Lanni, agent for SF/Starlight/Madaket, has made 20 purchases for a gross of $12,590,000, at an average of $629,500, to be the sale's leading buyer.

Selling from Book 5 continues today with hips 3203-3611 heading through the ring beginning at 10am ET. As of Wednesday evening 50 horses had been withdrawn from the tenth session.

