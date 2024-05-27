Hill ‘n’ Dale jump into weanling market with A$800,000 I Am Invincible filly

Renowned American stud Hill ‘n’ Dale made its second big investment in the Australian industry in a matter of months, splashing out A$800,000 (£417,000/€491,000) on an impressive I Am Invincible filly at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale.

Bred and sold by the Element Hill’s Hutchins family, who are dispersing their bloodstock interests, the daughter of Single Blonde spurred Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm’s John and Jes Sikura to double their bloodstock tally down under.

Agent William Johnson signed the docket for the filly on behalf of Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm’s father-and-son John and Jes Sikura.

“[The Element Hill dispersal] has given everyone an opportunity to access some of the lovely pedigrees that they’ve built up over the last 20 years and this filly presented lovely physically and she is by the best stallion in the country,” said Johnson.

“Fast forward to January in 2025, you’re trying to buy these styles of fillies, so to secure her now is just a plus and hopefully she can reap the rewards on the track down the line.

“We’ll let her grow out and then put her into training and hope we have a bit of luck for the Sikura family.”

The high-priced daughter of I Am Invincible is the second foal out of the Element Hill-bred and raced stakes-placed Single Blonde, herself a half-sister to Group 3 winner Colour and Boognish, who provided a further boost to the page when she landed the Group 3 Proud Miss Stakes in Adelaide for trainers Will Clarken and Niki O’Shea on her most recent start.

A trainer for the I Am Invincible filly won’t be decided until next year.

Hill ‘n’ Dale’s entry into the Australian weanling market – four months after the Sikuras made a splash at the Magic Millions January yearling sale – demonstrated the increasingly international market and a willingness from buyers to source quality racing prospects anywhere and at any time.

The Sikuras combined with trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in January when they paid A$1.7 million for another filly by Australia’s premier sire I Am Invincible out of Madam Rouge.

“It’s an endorsement for the Australian racing and breeding industry that someone like John Sikura and his family are investing in the game,” said Johnson.

“They couldn’t get out here, Jes is at college in Kentucky, he would have loved to make the trip.

“So, I was on the phone to him and it was about midnight there, so I am sure he’ll be telling his college buddies tomorrow that he’s just bought a weanling in Australia.”

While Jes Sikura’s relationship with Johnson has played an important role in Hill ‘n’ Dale’s investment in the Australian industry, his father John took advantage of another dispersal sale down under ten years ago.

In 2014, he bought Taste Of Heaven, the half-sister to Redoute’s Choice, from the Teeley Assets dispersal at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale for A$1.5m.

The mare subsequently produced Heavenly Curlin, a Canadian Grade 3-winning filly by Hill ‘n’ Dale sire Curlin. She brought $625,000 when purchased by Justin Casse out of the Hill ‘n’ Dale draft at the Keenelend September in 2016.

Single Blonde, meanwhile, will be offered as Lot 964 during Thursday’s final session of the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale. Her first foal, a filly by Pierro, was purchased for A$165,000 by agent Dermot Farrington at the Inglis Easter sale last year.

Element Hill’s Josh Hutchins said: “Look, it’s mixed emotions getting out of the industry, it’s very tough, but I am also very proud to have topped the weanling sale.”

