Well-related Etoile Du Ficheaux sells to Jamie Shepperd for €58,000 at Auctav's March Sale

The well-related Etoile Du Ficheaux made €58,000 when selling to Jamie Shepperd at Auctav's March Sale, ensuring she has booked herself a passage back to England to become a foundation mare for the stud.

Graded-placed when third in the Prix Sagan at Auteuil in 2018, the eight-year-old is out of Next Best, a relation to two black-type performers in N'Oublie Jamais and Nickelle. Next Best is out of N'Avoue Jamais, the winner of the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil and a half-sister to top-class sires No Risk At All and the late Nickname.

Etoile Du Ficheaux is currently in foal to Saint Des Saints and has a two-year-old No Risk At All filly called No Risk No Gain and a yearling colt by Gemix.

Shepperd said: "We are very excited to have purchased our first broodmare, to start our breeding programme at our farm in Oxfordshire. Thanks goes to Jacob Pritchard Webb for the recommendation, and to Auctav for making the process to access the French racing market so easy.”

Arnaud Angeliaume, Auctav's general manager, added: "I'm very pleased with the very versatile catalogue we were offering at this sale and which totally fits with the spirit of these monthly sales. Our lots brought in the French and international buyers, and thanks to all the sellers who put their trust in us."

The next Auctav sale takes place on Tuesday, April 25.

