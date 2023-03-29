Saxon Warrior's full-brother Drumroll off the mark on debut at Navan

Drumroll, the full-brother to 2,000 Guineas hero and exciting young sire Saxon Warrior, got off the mark for Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien at the first time of asking in the final race at Navan on Wednesday.

The son of the late Deep Impact came with a final flourish in the mile to overcome another individual bred in the purple, Moyglare Stud's Time Tells All, a Sea The Stars half-brother to last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs.

Drumroll is the fifth foal out of Galileo's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas third Maybe, and could well become the fourth black type performer from as many runners for his talented dam.

Maybe's first foal, the Deep Impact filly Pavlenko, was a winner and Listed-placed for O'Brien and the Coolmore partners, and she was then followed by Saxon Warrior. The colt was a top-class performer at two and three, landing the Racing Post Trophy and Beresford Stakes as a juvenile before his Newmarket Classic success.

Now ensconced at Coolmore, Saxon Warrior got off to a flying start with his first crop of runners in 2022, siring Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf scorer Victoria Road and Group 3 winners Moon Ray and Lumiere Rock among six black type performers. He had his fee raised to €35,000 off the back of those results.

Maybe's other runner, More Beautiful, is by War Front and won first time out at Naas at two and was Listed-placed at three. The 14-year-old daughter of Galileo and the Listed-winning Danehill mare Sumora has a yearling colt by Kingman and was covered by Wootton Bassett last year.

Maybe is a full-sister to Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes scorer Promise To Be True and Group 2 Queen's Vase second Barbados.

