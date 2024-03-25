'This year's is a little more elaborate than usual' - Dubai officials hoping to entice international buyers to Meydan sale

The Dubai Breeze-Up Sale may not be taking place this year, as it did in 2022 and 2023, but there is still auction action at Meydan on Tuesday.

The boutique Racing in Dubai sale, hosted by the Emirates Racing Authority, comes four days before the Dubai World Cup. A total of 49 lots were catalogued, with the sizeable consignment from Godolphin including Royal Ascot and Dubai Carnival winners.

Graded/Group winners North America, Drafted and Golden Goal are among the marquee names to have gone through the ring at past sales.

Among the offerings this year are Secret State (lot 41), the five-year-old son of Dubawi and Jacqueline Quest who won the 2022 King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot for the Charlie Appleby yard and followed up at Glorious Goodwood the next month.

His hitherto stablemate Ruling Dynasty (46), also five, won a handicap at Meydan last month, and has novice wins at Newcastle and Haydock on his CV too.

Four-year-old Highbank (47) has finished behind Ouzo in Meydan handicaps the last twice for Appleby, having won at Newmarket on July Cup day before that.

The sale will also feature a representation from both the Michael Costa and Simon and Ed Crisford stables.

Sam Shinsky, head of integrity and regulation for the ERA, said: "The sales have been a great success for racing in the UAE and we hope the current draft that's going to be offered provides value and success for anyone that buys.

"We work closely with Godolphin and Marie Sullivan, who hand-selects horses for the sale. We've nearly 50 horses for the sale, and these horses have to stay in the UAE and race here the following season.

"These sales have been running for seven or eight years now, and the success out of the sales has been really good – we've seen horses competing at our biggest meeting on Dubai World Cup night, such as the likes of North America, Drafted, and Golden Goal.”

He added: "The sale being held during World Cup week will offer a different dimension and an additional flavour, and hopefully we’ll have some international buyers present to purchase horses and race their horses in the UAE next season.

"This year's sale is a little more elaborate than usual, so we hope everyone that's here for World Cup week can come and see the sales and participate."

The sale starts at 8.30pm local time (4.30pm GMT) and the catalogue can be viewed here.

