'The years to come are going to be great' - the €7,000 stallion who rose to rival Frankel

Not for the first time, Siyouni is breathing in the rarefied air of the stallion table’s upper echelons. The Aga Khan’s Haras de Bonneval resident is second only to Frankel on the European standings by prize-money earnings, and when this year’s three-year-old results are taken in isolation he is virtually in a league of his own.

This is by virtue of a brace of Classic winners who have annexed six Group 1s between them this campaign. The top-level spree was initiated at the Curragh in late May when Paddington bounded two lengths clear in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, 24 hours before the Aga Khan’s own Tahiyra repeated the trick in the fillies' equivalent.

Paddington has since shown himself to be something completely out of the ordinary by adding the St James’s Palace Stakes, Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes to his flourishing record, while Tahiyra, who was only narrowly beaten by Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, followed up with another polished performance in the Coronation Stakes. Both still look capable of bigger performances to boot.