New Arqana buyer Clay Scherer on the mark with Wootton Bassett relation to Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun

There was a new buyer in town for the Arqana August Yearling Sale as American agent Clay Scherer went to €330,000 to secure a filly by Wootton Bassett from a top-class Juddmonte family.

Kentucky-based Scherer, son of trainer Merrill Scherer and a regular on the American sales circuit, made his presence felt when signing for the Haras d'Etreham youngster.

It was a debut purchase at the showpiece sale in Deauville for Scherer, although he has bought in previous years at the Goffs Orby Sale.

His most notable buys include subsequent Kentucky Oaks heroine Shedaresthedevil, who he picked up for Staton Flurry of Flurry Racing Stables for $280,000 at Keeneland's November Sale in 2019.

Speaking on Saturday as he assessed yearlings on the sales ground, Scherer said: "My father was a trainer, my grandfather was a trainer and when I graduated from college I worked at Hill 'n' Dale Farms.

"Deauville is a beautiful town and I love going to the races here as well; it reminds me of Arlington Park.

Clay Scherer: buyer of Haras d'Etreham's Wootton Bassett filly at Arqana

"I've not [bought here before], this is my second year here and my first year buying a horse. Good quality horses have come out of here for years and you've got to be here to get the good ones.

"I've bought the last few years at the Goffs [Orby] sale and I'll go there again this year."

The Wootton Bassett filly is in possession of a familiar pedigree to American racegoers being out of D'Oro Diva, a Medaglia D'Oro half-sister to Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes winner Brooch, the dam of Kentucky Derby and Haskell Stakes winner Mandaloun, now a stallion for Juddmonte in Kentucky.

It is a top-notch Juddmonte family as the filly's second dam, the stakes-winning Daring Diva, is a Dansili sister to Matron Stakes winner Emulous, the dam of 2024 Pretty Polly Stakes winner and King George runner-up Bluestocking.

There could be even more to come on the page as Camelot filly Bluestocking, who was also second in the Irish Oaks and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes last year, holds entries in next week's Juddmonte International and Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

On what the future holds for his yearling recruit, Scherer said: "She'll go to Brad Cox, who did very well with Mandaloun, while Wootton Bassett's proven to be a very good stallion.

"It looks a strong market and premium horses bring premium prices."

