Smart performer Julia Augusta sells for 72,000gns at Tattersalls Online April Sale

Cheveley Park Stud's Julia Augusta topped trade at a record-breaking Tattersalls Online April Sale when making 72,000gns to Jimmy Chua.

The daughter of Ulysses has some smart form to her name, including when a close fourth in the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton on Saturday. A dual winner, the five-year-old has a peak Racing Post Rating of 100.

Trainer Roger Varian said: "Selling Julia Augusta through the Tattersalls Online platform was a straightforward process. We feel like we achieved a good result and we would highly recommend it."

Bred by Cheveley Park and Denniff Farm, the five-year-old is out of the unraced Paco Boy mare Empress Livia, a half-sister to the Listed-placed Ptolemaic and to Sharqawiyah, the dam of American Grade 3 winner Abby Hatcher and Italian stakes scorer Purciaretta.

Julia Augusta: topped the Tattersalls Online April Sale

Sharqawiyah is also the second dam of the well-regarded Liberty Lane, a Class 2 handicap winner at Doncaster last September. Further back in the page is Whirly Bird, the dam of King George and Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Poet's Word, Group winner and producer Malabar, and the winning Whirly Dancer, dam of Railway Stakes winner and Phoenix Stakes second Beckford.

Baroda Stud's Mehmas yearling filly was the second-highest price of the day, selling to Kingthorn Racing for 45,000gns.

The May-born bay is in possession of a classy pedigree, being a half-sister to Superlative Stakes third Neverland Rock and out of an unraced Fastnet Rock half-sister to the late Group 1 winner and sire Havana Gold.

Overall, 47 lots sold for turnover of 427,100gns, a median of 4,200gns and average of 9,087gns. The clearance rate of 76 per cent was the highest for a sale held on the Tattersalls Online platform since its inception.

Baroda Stud offered 13 yearlings and sold all 13 for a total of 169,800gns with an average price of 13,062gns.

