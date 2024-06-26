Racing Post logo
Sales reports

Share in Zarak sells to Broadhurst Agency and Haras Voltaire for €740,000 on Arqana Online

Zarak
Zarak: share in the Classic-winning sire was up for grabs on Arqana's online platformCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

A 1-50th share in the Aga Khan's brilliant young sire Zarak sold for €740,000 to Broadhurst Agency's Laurent Benoit on behalf of Haras Voltaire on Arqana Online's pop-up sale on Wednesday.

The Haras de Bonneval resident has enjoyed a sensational 2024, with his stakes winners headed by French 2,000 Guineas hero Metropolitan - also third in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last week - and Prix Ganay victor Haya Zark. 

Other notable progeny include Zagrey, his first top-level winner when landing last year's Grosser Preis von Baden, as well as 2024 Prix d'Harcourt winner Zarakem, a valiant second to Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, and fellow Group or Grade 2 winners Parnac, Straight and Purplepay. 

The son of Dubawi and unbeaten champion Zarkava has 11 per cent stakes winners to runners and 70 per cent winners to runners to date. He stood this year for €60,000.

The 1-50th share in Haras d'Etreham's leading first-season sire Hello Youmzain went to Broadhurst Agency on behalf of Haras des Sablonnets, this time for €180,000. 

A top-class son of Kodiac, the dual Group 1 winner's leading progeny include last week's Coventry Stakes second Electrolyte. His 2024 fee was €22,500.

