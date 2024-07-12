Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:57 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:57 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

A Morgan-Evans healthcheck providing vital assistance in Wathnan Racing success story

Tom Peacock speaks to an expert pre-trainer credited by racing's major new owners

Tiffany and Richard Morgan-Evans at their base outside Newmarket
Tiffany and Richard Morgan-Evans at their base outside Newmarket

Richard Morgan-Evans describes the service he provides to breeze-up recruits such as the Norfolk Stakes winner Shareholder as "a pitstop".

He is not exactly waiting in the road armed with fuel hoses and a crew of blacksmith mechanics as a two-year-old screeches to a halt between the sales ground and the racecourse, but it is a useful sporting analogy for timeframes which are inherently tight.

The Newmarket-based pre-trainer was assigned particular credit by Wathnan Racing’s bloodstock agent Richard Brown for his assistance in processing their collection of new starters, which also included the Queen Mary winner Leovanni.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock features writer

Published on inFeatures

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures