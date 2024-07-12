A Morgan-Evans healthcheck providing vital assistance in Wathnan Racing success story

Richard Morgan-Evans describes the service he provides to breeze-up recruits such as the Norfolk Stakes winner Shareholder as "a pitstop".

He is not exactly waiting in the road armed with fuel hoses and a crew of blacksmith mechanics as a two-year-old screeches to a halt between the sales ground and the racecourse, but it is a useful sporting analogy for timeframes which are inherently tight.

The Newmarket-based pre-trainer was assigned particular credit by Wathnan Racing’s bloodstock agent Richard Brown for his assistance in processing their collection of new starters, which also included the Queen Mary winner Leovanni.