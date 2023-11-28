Share in the exciting Zarak tops Arqana's Online November Sale at €420,000

A 1/50th share in the Aga Khan's exciting young sire Zarak topped Arqana's Online November Sale trade at €420,000 on Tuesday.

The Haras de Bonneval sire recorded his first Group 1 winner this year when Zagrey stayed on strongly to land the Grosser Preis von Baden. Zarak, a son of Dubawi and the Aga Khan's unbeaten Arc winner Zarkava, is responsible for 16 individual black-type winners to date, including 13 Group/Graded winners.

Among their number is Grade 2 Flower Bowl Stakes scorer Parnac, Group 2 Union-Rennen winner Straight, Group 2 Prix de Sandringham winner Purplepay and Group 3 Prix Cleopatre scorer Crown Princesse, the latter three all placed at the highest level. His stakes-winning daughter Times Square was also second in the Prix Marcel Boussac and third in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, while La Parisienne was a close-up second to Nashwa in the Prix de Diane.

Zarak remains at a fee of €60,000 for 2024.

The share entitles the buyer to one nomination per year, plus an additional bonus covering any even-numbered year (two nominations in 2024).

A breeding right in Whitsbury Manor Stud's high-flying Havana Grey went the way of Richmond Bloodstock for €310,000.

Standing the upcoming covering season for a career-high £55,000, the son of Havana Gold has sired 15 individual black-type winners, headed by Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek and July Stakes victor Jasour. His other standout performers this year included Prix de Cabourg winner and Norfolk Stakes third Elite Status, King Charles II Stakes winner and Sprint Cup second Shouldvebeenaring and Nell Gwyn Stakes scorer Mammas Girl.

Eight of the 15 lots sold for turnover of €946,000.

