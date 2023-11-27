Last Galileo yearling set to return for the breeze-ups after 125,000gns exchange

There was a small piece of auction history during the latter stages of Monday’s session at Tattersalls as the last ever Galileo yearling to pass through a sales ring came under the hammer.

The colt may have cemented a place in yearling sale history, but if things go to plan he will be back on the public market next year as he was bought by Roderick Kavanagh’s Glending Stables for 125,000gns.

Although a relative newcomer to the breeze-up business Kavanagh has already established a track record of success pinhooking at the December Yearling Sale, having sourced the unbeaten, dual Group 1-winning Vandeek for 42,000gns at this event last year. The son of Havana Grey was resold to Anthony Stroud, acting on behalf of KHK Racing, for 625,000gns at the Craven Sale.

“The plan is to re-offer him at the breeze-ups,” Kavanagh said of the colt by the 12-time champion sire. “He looks like a fast Galileo, physically he’s very nice. We shall see. Hopefully he gallops the way he walks because he’s a great mover.”

Bred by Coolmore and presented by The Castlebridge Consignment, the colt is a three-parts sibling to the winning and Listed-placed Frankel filly Hidden Dimples. He is out of Manderley, a Listed-placed Clodovil sister to the Hungerford Stakes scorer Gregorian, who has developed into a useful stallion at Rathasker Stud.

Roderick Kavanagh will work out a strategy for his well-bred breeze-up prospect Credit: Alisha Meeder

“The mare is very good and it’s a deep family so I’m looking forward to him,” said Kavanagh.

Vandeek was one of around 20 two-year-olds Glending Stables offered at this year’s breeze-ups and Kavanagh explained that he and business partner Cormac O'Flynn had a similar number recruited for next year’s sales.

“You always like to come back where you’ve made hay before, although there’s no guarantees it’ll happen again,” he said. “We’ve bought a similar number to what we had for this year’s breeze-ups so we’re well stocked. We’ve waited all day for this horse though so I’m glad we got him. That’s a full basket so we’ll get to work now.

“We’re very lucky that it’s gone well so far and hopefully this colt might add to it. He could go to any sale next year. He could come back here in April [for the Craven] because he looks forward enough. Obviously his birthdate [May 13th] might suggest waiting, but we’ll get him home and see how he’s taking shape.”

