Search on for the next Grade 1 stars at Osarus's November National Hunt Sale

The Osarus November National Hunt Sale gets under way at Le Lion d’Angers on Wednesday, with buyers no doubt on the lookout for the next Laurina, Gelino Bello or Capodanno.

Star graduates to have landed honours on the track this term include the ill-fated Mighty Potter, winner of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, Grade 2 Thurles novice chase winner Allegorie De Vassy, and Imperil, winner of the Grade 3 Prix du President de la Republique at Auteuil.

Before withdrawals, the 80 lots include 28 two-year-olds, 31 yearlings plus 11 foals, mares and horses in training.

The notable stores include a gelding by Chœur Du Nord out of the Listed-placed Parcelle Perdue (lot 2), a Victory Song half-brother to Grade 3 winner Attila De Sivola (9a) and a colt by Masked Marvel out of a winning Astarabad mare (16).

The yearling section includes a Castle Du Berlais colt out of Listed winner Tzarine De La Mone (37), a filly by Moises Has out of a half-sister to Listed Prix Melanos winner Irresistibles (52), and a Nirvana Du Berlais half-brother to two winners over jumps (46).

Breeding stock includes Lunalight, a close relation to Grade 1 winner Cyrlight in foal to Nerium (71), and Betty Light, a half-sister to Graded winner Ballyhill in foal to Chanducoq (76).

The sale begins from 1pm local time (12pm GMT) and the catalogue is here.

