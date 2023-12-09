Mystery surrounds the buyer but no mistaking the price as Place Du Carrousel smashes Arqana record at €4,025,000

Prix de l'Opera heroine Place Du Carrousel produced a bidding battle for the ages in Deauville on Saturday evening. And the contest took an age, too. The outcome of almost a quarter of an hour’s worth of bidding was the hammer fell at €4,025,000, making the Haras de Bouquetot-consigned filly the most expensive horse ever sold at Arqana.

The bid board quickly skipped into seven-figure territory and continued to tick over at €100,000 increments until the bell rang to signal an online increase of €25,000 when the price was already beyond €3 million.

Agent Tina Rau, taking instructions on the phone in the restaurant, was involved until late in the piece, while the penultimate bid of €4m came from the Coolmore camp, with Paul Shanahan and MV Magnier directing their involvement to the bid-spotter by the entrance to the ring.

However, the Coolmore team walked away when the online bidder played their final €25,000 raise. The docket was signed by Portofino Bloodstock.

An air of mystery surrounded the identity of the buyer as the Arqana team were unable to reveal who is behind the name Portofino Bloodstock. Zhang Yuesheng has been an active online player at the top of the European bloodstock market in the past but representatives were unable to confirm or deny the involvement of the Yulong Investments man.

Place Du Carrousel was raced in partnership by Al Shaqab Racing and Ballylinch Stud, with the latter partner also co-breeder along with Alexis and Fan Adamian.

“Everyone on the campus knew she was an outstanding physical, an excellent race filly and by a top sire,” said John O’Connor, managing director of Ballylinch Stud. “We had a good go at buying her back ourselves but there was a big battle to get her. We would have loved to have her back but I’m sure she’ll be going to the top stallions, whoever has bought her.

“We’re happy for everyone involved though; our partners who raced her with us, our co-breeder, everything is good. I’ve been at all the breeding stock sales in Europe this year and, for me, she was the best overall package between looks and racing, she was just a queen.”

Reflecting on the bidding marathon that saw Place Du Carrousel etch her name into Arqana history, O’Connor said: “We’re in a new era now where online bids come in at a slower rate and at various figures, so we have to get used to that. We knew she was going to make a lot of money, whether we were going to get her ourselves was never clear. We knew there’d be plenty of opposition, and at the highest level, but you never really know what they’re going to make.”

Place Du Carrousel: 'Just a queen' Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The four-year-old Lope De Vega filly is the first foal out of Traffic Jam, a daughter of Duke Of Marmalade who won the Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris during her time in training. The mare was raced by Alexis Adamian after Rau purchased the relative of Lillie Langtry, dam of Empress Josephine, Minding and Tuesday, for €65,000 at Goffs in 2014. Traffic Jam produced a sister to Place Du Carrousel on March 12 this year.

“The mare is young, she’s her first foal, and we have a beautiful full-sister who’s a weanling at the moment,” added O’Connor. “I think there's still a lot to come from this family. I wish the purchasers the best of luck and I’m sure she’ll be very successful. We’re going to discuss what we do with the sister soon. She’s very nice so we’re going to have some interesting conversations over the next few months.”

Place Du Carrousel ran ten times for Andre Fabre after Al Shaqab bought into the filly for €260,000 at Arqana in 2020. She also won a brace of Group 3s and the Group 2 Prix Foy.

A short while later Jill Lamb bid €2m to secure the Group 2 Prix du Muguet winner Sibila Spain on behalf of Newsells Park Stud. The daughter of Frankel was offered by Haras de l’Hotellerie on behalf of Yeguada Centurion. The five-year-old was sold in foal for the first time and carrying to Dubawi.

Sibila Spain: Group 2 winner by Frankel went to Newsells Park Stud for €2 million Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

“She’s a lovely mare, she’s beautiful,” said Newsell Park’s owner Graham Smith-Bernal. “She won a Group 2 and she was very tough and competitive. We loved her and of course she’s in foal to Dubawi, and we’ve all seen how good the Frankel-Dubawi cross is. We thought we might have had to go a little bit further but we’re absolutely delighted to get her. She was the big one we really wanted. We’re rolling the dice, this is what the game is all about.”

That seven-figure transaction was quickly followed by Pearls Galore being hammered down at €2.4m, although it transpired the Group 1-winning daughter of Invincible Spirit had been bought in by Haras de Saint Pair.

Ammerland action

The first seven-figure lot of the session came when Godolphin outbid Japanese interests at €1.25m to secure Sea The Sky, the leading light from the Gestut Ammerland dispersal. The four-year-old is by Sea The Stars and out of Sanwa, making her a sister to the German Derby winner and high-performing Lanwades Stud stallion Sea The Moon.

Sea The Sky won the Listed Prix Joubert during her time with Andre Fabre and was also beaten under two lengths when fifth to Sea La Rosa in the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu. She was making her second appearance at the sales having been bought from Gestut Gorlsdorf at €820,000 at the 2020 BBAG Yearling Sale.

“We were very keen on her as a yearling and nearly bought her then,” said Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud. “Being by Sea The Stars means you can breed her to Frankel or Dubawi. She was a good racehorse and it’s a wonderful family. She’ll be a good addition to our broodmare band.

Anthony Stroud: landed Sea The Sky for €1,250,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“We bought a very nice filly in America [the $4m Faiza] and although we didn’t get anything in Tattersalls, we tried. Any broodmare band needs to be replenished from time to time. It’s important to keep it going.”

The next lot into the ring was Ammerland’s Lady Frankel, a Group 3-winning half-sister to Lope De Vega in foal to New Bay. The Prix de Lieurey winner, who also finished third to Rhododendron in the Prix de l'Opera, went the way of Bobby Flay on an online bid of €900,000.

The 2019 Prix de Diane heroine Channel, offered through La Motteraye Consignment in foal to Wootton Bassett, made €1.2m to Northern Farm.

The Arqana Breeding Stock Sale continues on Sunday at 10am local time (9am GMT).

