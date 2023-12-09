‘We’ve had a few unpleasant surprises of late’ - welcome boost for Longways Stables as Without Words fetches €450,000

Sarah O'Connell and Mick Murphy of Longways Stables toasted an emotional triumph in Deauville on Saturday, when their Mendelssohn filly Without Words sold to Justin Casse for €450,000 during the early stages of the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale. The improving youngster is set to continue her career with Joseph O’Brien.

The result provided the couple with a welcome boost as O'Connell revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Explaining why the result meant so much, she said: “We’ve had a few unpleasant surprises of late that makes this all the better. When we get home I'll start chemo on Wednesday, so there’s a tough few months ahead.”

Without Words was pinhooked from the Keeneland September Yearling Sale with Durcan Bloodstock at a cost of $85,000. She reappeared at the following year’s Arqana Breeze-Up Sale but was retained after the bidding reached €175,000.

The two-year-old filly repaid the couple’s faith by winning at Toulouse on her second outing for trainer Francois Rohaut.

“I didn’t think she’d make as much as that,” said O'Connell. “We could have sold her privately after she didn’t sell at the breeze-ups, but we weren’t being offered what we wanted so we said we’d roll the dice.

“We’d always liked her at home and knew she’d just need a bit of time. I have to give Hannah Wall plenty of credit because it was her idea to send her to Francois Rohaut. I didn’t really want to sell her because he thinks she’s definitely a stakes filly, but at that kind of money you can’t say no.”

She added: “She was my first winner in France; we’ll have to find another filly to send Francois now. The form of both her runs has worked out well and I hope she’ll go on and be lucky for her new owner.

"Her attitude from the word go was always good. She’s grown since we last saw her in May so she should shape up into a nice three-year-old.”

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the couple are focusing on the future at their Waterford operation. Longways, whose roll of honour includes high achievers like Al Raya, Flora Of Bermuda, Le Brivido and Witch Hunter, have their biggest team of breezers for 2024, with 43 yearlings being prepared for the sales next spring.

