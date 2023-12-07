Bright light of German breeding flickers for the final time as Arqana plays host to Ammerland dispersal
Crispin de Moubray tells Aisling Crowe about his involvement with Gestut Ammerland ahead of the dispersal this weekend
Deauville will twinkle with the warm glow of the fairy lights that lend a festive sparkle to the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale but in the sale ring on Saturday, the last flickers of a great beacon of German racing and breeding will be extinguished.
Gestut Ammerland will send its final dozen mares and fillies in training through the ring as Dietrich von Boetticher completes the dispersal of the stock he has spent decades breeding and racing.
The heavy snows in Bavaria almost prevented this poignant journey from taking place, with the horses' departure from the farm near the shores of Lake Starnberg delayed until Wednesday.
Published on 7 December 2023inBloodstock
Last updated 18:00, 7 December 2023
