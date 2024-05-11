'It’s been a stressful week to say the least’ – drama in Deauville as Coolmore and Godolphin clash over €2,300,000 Justify colt

Unstoppable force meets immovable object. That is what transpired in sales ring terms at Arqana on Saturday when old foes Coolmore and Godolphin engaged in a prolonged seven-figure bidding bout.

A Justify colt presented by Norman Williamson’s Oak Tree Farm was the two-year-old in the crosshairs, and it soon became clear neither party intended to back down.

Nicolas de Watrigant, flanked by MV Magnier and Paul Shanahan in the shadows on the top deck of the auditorium, was bidding on behalf of the Irish firm. The Godolphin buying team, comprising Anthony Stroud, Charlie Appleby and David Loder, huddled down the corridor almost directly below.

The price had already reached an Arqana Breeze-Up record by the time a lengthy debate broke out in the Coolmore camp, the result of which saw De Watrigant roll the price from €1,800,000 to €2,000,000 in one fell swoop.

But the tactic failed to have the desired effect as the raise was swiftly met with another €100,000 increase from below. De Watrigant gave an assertive nod in the direction of auctioneer Ludovic Cornuel to move the board on to €2.2 million. However, that play proved Coolmore’s last, as another €100,000 increase from Godolphin saw the hammer drop at an unprecedented €2.3m.

The price comfortably eclipses the previous high mark at this sale, which was set in 2017 when Kerri Radcliffe went to €1.4m for Walk In The Sun on behalf of Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

“He’s a very nice horse,” said Stroud after signing the docket. “We loved his breeze and the consignor sold us Native Trail. He’s the one horse we wanted to take home to Moulton Paddocks. Justify is doing really well, as we’ve seen. It’s early days yet but he looks truly remarkable.”

Asked if he had anticipated the bidding battle lasting so long, Stroud said: “I wish it hadn’t! But when you get a nice horse in the ring, and Coolmore are fantastic judges, you’re going to be bidding against someone like them because he’s an outstanding individual.”

The Justify colt out of Inchargeofme on his way to setting a new Arqana Breeze-Up Sale record Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

This was Godolphin’s second seven-figure breeze-up purchase of the season after going to 1,000,000gns for the Galileo colt out of Manderley offered by Glending Stables at the Tattersalls Craven Sale.

Saturday’s result provided Williamson with a stunning pinhooking return as he sourced the colt from Keeneland last September at $150,000. Despite his draft containing such a sought after member, the consignor revealed the journey with the colt had not been entirely smooth sailing.

“It’s been a stressful week to say the least,” said a visibly emotional Williamson. “He pulled a shoe after the practice breeze, stood on a nail and got sore. We’d been minding that for a few days, but then he breezed exceptionally.

“He was fine by then but we had a few frights along the way. His breeze was out of this world; we all know he was the fastest time here yet he’s a horse who looks like he’ll get a mile. It’s been fabulous. I couldn’t dream of a result like that.

“I knew all the right players were on him but I didn’t think he’d go to that level. He has the right sire, a good pedigree and he’s very good looking, so he had a lot of credentials. Thank you to Godolphin and to Coolmore, who were underbidders. Godolphin have been lucky with me with Native Trail and I hope this fella is as lucky, if not more.”

He added: “It’s very emotional because so much work goes in behind the scenes. It’s amazing. I think it’s probably worse for me because I ride them all myself. You know exactly what they’re capable of at home and every wrong move they make, you’re worrying about whether they’ve gone lame. It’s a tough business but it’s a great business when it works.”

Norman Williamson (back to camera) and Anthony Stroud after the €2.3m transaction in the Arqana ring Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

The youngster is out of Inchargeofme, a British-bred daughter of High Chaparral who ran third in the Grade 3 Mint Julep Handicap at Churchill Downs. The dam is a sibling to two top-level performers in Racing Post Trophy runner-up Johann Strauss and Criterium de Saint-Cloud third Mythical, while the likes of Harbour Law and Poet's Word appear back in the pedigree.

Williamson expanded on the colt’s appeal at the yearling stage, saying: “I think he looked like a European turf horse. The Justifys in America are big, strong horses, like Eddie [O'Leary]’s horse that made a million earlier [Lot 62, bought by Alex Elliott for Amo Racing].

"That’s what the Americans like, but I thought this fella would suit Europe. There’s a lot of High Chaparral about him. I liked that as I had a good horse by him called Contributor, so everything was right for me anyway.”

Although the record-priced colt was the second seven-figure lot of the day, and third from this year’s European breeze-up circuit, the unprecedented strength at the top of the market was not mirrored through the middle and lower tiers of trade.

Reflecting on the state of trade, Williamson said: “It’s tougher than ever and buyers have gone very particular about timings. You need the good ones to pay for the others.”

Stroud echoed those sentiments as he shared a buyer’s perspective on proceedings, saying: “At the breeze-up sales you have, say, 200 horses and there’s a percentage that perform very well. They will be in demand, but there’s a percentage that don’t hit the charts, so it’s very polarised. If you’re a consignor, it’s a very difficult discipline to get right. But when it goes right, it can mean a big payday.

“They deserve everything they achieve because a lot of good horses have come out of the breeze-ups. Vandeek came out of these sales last year, Native Trail came out the year before. Over the years a lot of very good horses have come out of these sales.”

Amo acquires new ammunition

Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing made a big statement during the opening stages of the sale by securing the two most expensive lots from the first half of the blue-chip catalogue.

The Justify colt out of Curlylocks in the ring in Deauville on Saturday Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

The most significant signing was the Justify colt out of a Galileo sister to Churchill who fetched €1,000,000 when offered by Eddie O’Leary’s Lynn Lodge Stud.

Agent Alex Elliott went up against the likes of Jamie McCalmont, taking instructions from the Coolmore buying crew, but pushed the bid board into seven-figure territory to seal the deal.

No training plans were confirmed in the aftermath of the transaction, but Elliott said: “He’s a standout horse for us. What can you say about a horse you think has everything?

"For the way the stallion has gone, even since September when this horse was bought, he’s been doing unbelievable things. He’s been bought for Amo Racing and we’re trying to buy the best we can. Hopefully he’s one of them.

“We’ve got a very big horse in the stable called King Of Steel. If we can get this horse anywhere near emulating what he’s done then we’ll all be very happy. He’s got size, scope, strength, pedigree, his dam’s a sister to Churchill.

"When you give that money for a horse you need to be pretty sure you’re buying the right article and we’re all hoping, but, and it’s an awful cliche, he’s ticked all the boxes.”

Asked if he had expected the youngster to fetch such a sizable sum, Elliott continued: “Kia is very keen to buy the best he can and hopefully that’s what we’re doing as a team. You never know what these horses might make, it’s just a case of whose appetite is there for the horse.

"You never really know where they’re going to fall but that was what we were thinking he’d cost. If he’s good, he could look cheap.”

Alex Elliott signs for the €1 million Justify colt out of Curylocks at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

The colt is out of Curlylocks, a placed sister to not only four-time Group 1 winner Churchill but also Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie and the Group 3-winning Blenheim Palace. Despite such an illustrious pedigree, the youngster was secured for a shrewd-looking $135,000 by Mags O'Toole at Keeneland last September.

“I was expecting him to sell well because he was very popular and the right guys were on him,” said O’Leary. “It was a magic result and I hope he’s seriously lucky for Amo Racing.

"He’s just like his dad, an absolute double of him. I even have a photo of his dad as a yearling to show people how like him he was.”

Ashford Stud’s Justify has been on a steep upward trajectory since his first crop reached the racecourse in 2022. His stud record now features 49 black-type performers and six Group/Grade 1 winners. The seven-figure colt is bred on the same cross as last year’s champion two-year-old City Of Troy, who remains well fancied for the Derby despite his 2,000 Guineas disappointment.

“He’s an unbelievable stallion, so it’s great to have two of them this week,” continued O'Leary, who was also set to sell a Justify filly as Lot 187.

“You could buy them at Keeneland last September but you’ll never be allowed to buy them again. This is magic and it won’t happen again so we better enjoy it. It’s a fantastic result but what they all make put together is what counts.

“I’ve never got this sort of money for a breezer. I got 760,000gns for Great White Eagle and 800,000gns for a Kingman filly at the Craven, but I’ve never got a million for a breezer before this. Breezers don’t make that sort of money so it’s just fantastic.”

The improving profile of his sire was not the only thing to recommend the colt, as the strapping youngster put in one of the quickest breezes during Thursday's presale workouts.

“For a big horse to do what he did during the breeze, I think he could be an unnatural talent,” said O'Leary. “He could be a freak. He’s so big yet he’s so agile and he knows where his feet are. His knees are closed and his joints are like steel and he can do what he did on Thursday. For me, it’s just luck. He found me, I didn’t find him.”

The first lot to break the half million mark on Saturday was Powerstown Stud’s Too Darn Hot filly out of War And Peace. Already named Cathedral, the youngster drew the attention of Charlie Gordon-Watson and Robson Aguiar, a key figure in Joorabchian’s operation, and it was the latter who won out with a bid of €800,000.

Robson Aguiar signs for Cathedral at €800,000 at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

“She’s a nice filly and she looks forward,” said Aguiar. “She’s a very good model, has a good pedigree and breezed well. She looks like a classy prospect. She’ll probably go to Dominic Ffrench Davis.”

The filly was bred by the exors of the late Sir Robert Ogden from an unraced daughter of Frankel and Juddonte’s Matron Stakes winner Emulous. War And Peace, a half-sister to the dual Group 1 runner-up Bluestocking, has bred two winners at paddocks, including the smart four-time scorer Tolstoy.

The result was a big one for Tom Whitehead as his Powerstown Stud operation pinhooked the filly for 110,000gns when she was offered through Barton Stud at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Read this next:

'I think Japan has done a better job with the breed than we have' - Repole goes shopping at the Chiba Sale