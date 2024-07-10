‘Juddmonte blood is very hard to come by’ - regally bred fillies bring 300,000gns as bidders battle it out at Tattersalls

One of the best pedigrees in the stud book duly drew the biggest price as the Juddmonte draft took centre stage on day two of the Tattersalls July Sale.

Calabria may not have made her name on the track but her breeding alone gives her crystal clear claims as a broodmare prospect.

The three-year-old daughter of Kingman is out of Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet winner Romantica, making her a sibling to the Listed-placed Brunnera. In turn, Romantica is out of Banks Hill, one of four top-flight winners out of the Juddmonte blue hen Hasili. Another sibling is Dansili, who didn't win at the highest level but became a prolific source of Group 1 winners at stud.

Mark McStay stood in the centre of the gangway as he clashed with Tally-Ho Stud’s Henry O’Callaghan, who signalled his interest with barely perceptible nods of the head. “I think the first to three hundred gets her,” said John O’Kelly, and the auctioneer’s prediction proved spot on as McStay signalled the decisive 20,000gns raise that took the bid board to 300,000gns.

Just three lots earlier McStay secured another Juddmonte offering in Even Out, a daughter of Le Havre and Prix Marcel Boussac heroine Proportional, for 80,000gns.

Mark McStay: "Mating plans are fluid but they’ll go to some of the best stallions and be given the best chance" Credit: Laura Green

“I bought two very nice fillies from Juddmonte and they were both bought for an existing client,” said the Avenue Bloodstock man. “They’re both very good physicals and Juddmonte blood is very hard to come by because they’re the best breeders in the world. These two stood out here and we had to dig deep, particularly for Calabria, but Banks Hill’s pedigree is probably the best pedigree in the book.

“When you see Banks Hill, Dansili, Champs Elysees on the page, it doesn’t need much explanation as to why there was so much competition for her. I fancy Kingman as a broodmare sire, he could easily make it. They were both beautifully presented by Juddmonte, as you’d expect. Mating plans are fluid but they’ll go to some of the best stallions and be given the best chance. I’m absolutely thrilled to get them, let’s just hope they’re lucky for their new owners.”

The 300,000gns mark was matched by Anacapa, an unraced Frankel sister to Group 3 Prix de Lieurey winner Fount. O’Callaghan again filled the role of underbidder after giving best to Grant Pritchard-Gordon of Badgers Bloodstock. Alex Elliott, standing beside Kia Joorabchian of Amo Racing, was also involved in the business end of the bidding.

“I’ve bought her for a client who I’ve been buying for for a long time and who loves Juddmonte families as much as I do,” said Pritchard-Gordon, who spent 17 years as Prince Khalid Abdullah’s racing manager. “Juddmonte have told us what we should be sending her to. You’d have to think No Nay Never, wouldn’t you?

“She’s a lovely, big, backward filly. Funnily enough you can see a fair bit of [broodmare sire] Chester House in there. It’s a family I’ve known for a very long time. She walked around the paddock well but just didn’t come to herself early enough for Juddmonte to put her into training. She’ll go straight to the paddocks.”

Anacapa: unraced Frankel sister to Group 3 winner Fount also sold for 300,000gns, this time to Grant Pritchard-Gordon Credit: Laura Green

Asked whether the 300,000gns price tag was in line with his expectations, Pritchard-Gordon said: “Juddmonte families always make more than you think they’re going to make…or hope they’re going to make!”

Anacapa is out of four-time Grade 1 winner Ventura, meaning she is a half-sister to the dam of Saudi Cup scorer Emblem Road.

Juddmonte sold 12 lots for a combined 883,000gns.

Sectional appeal sees Bur Dubai bound for Australia

The three-year-old Bur Dubai was catalogued as a maiden but brought a significant update to proceedings having opened his account by no less than nine and a half lengths at Chester on his most recent outing. However, Michael Kent Jnr, who trains in Australia in partnership with Mick Price, revealed it was another of the colt’s efforts that prompted a winning bid of 250,000gns.

Ahmad Al Shaikh’s homebred son of Night Of Thunder was offered by Kevin Philippart de Foy’s Induna Stables.

“We work the sectionals really hard and put hours and hours of work into that research,” said Kent. “Although this horse’s last start, when he won by nine lengths, was impressive, it was his run in a Listed race at Epsom in April that really impressed us when he finished sixth. It was a hot, hot race and they ripped home and he put in some really fast sectionals.”

The effort referenced by Kent was when Bur Dubai finished last of six, albeit beaten just over five lengths, in the Listed Blue Riband Trial won by Bellum Justum.

Kent continued: “He’s got upside on upside on upside for us and has the perfect profile for Australia; he’s fast, we love his sire and he’s the right type with bone, good feet and he vetted cleanly. We’ve partnered with My Racehorse, who has done so well, and we'll syndicate the remaining shares.”

Scott eyes more Bahrain bounty

George Scott guided Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes scorer Isle Of Jura to a successful Bahrain campaign prior to his Royal Ascot heroics, and will be looking to repeat the feat having secured City House for 180,000gns.

The three-year-old son of Night Of Thunder won one of eight starts for James Fanshawe and the Gredley family, and matched his peak Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 95 on his penultimate run in a six-furlong Kempton handicap.

“We were looking for a fun horse to travel with this winter as we enjoyed our time in Bahrain,” said Scott. “Although we have some nice middle distance horses we were looking for a sprinter, so all being well he’ll end up in Bahrain too.

George Scott: "We were looking for a fun horse to travel with this winter as we enjoyed our time in Bahrain" Credit: Laura Green

“He looks like a really robust horse. James and Tom Fanshawe have done a great job with him, so it looks like there’s plenty of miles left on the clock. They gave him a positive write up, and equally important was that Callum Shepherd and Dan Muscutt have both ridden him and both really like the horse. He looks like he’ll go on fast ground.”

While Isle Of Jura carries the colours of Victorious Racing, Scott said his latest recruit had been sourced on behalf of a different, anonymous client.

“We know there’s great prize-money in Bahrain and it’s also great fun,” he added. “The client I’ve bought him for has some big clients based in Bahrain and Dubai, and he’ll be working over there in the winter and he wanted some action.”

City House was changing hands at Tattersalls for the second time, having been bought by the Gredleys’ Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs for 85,000gns at the 2023 Craven Breeze-Up Sale, the same auction that the owners’ Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly graduated from.

Hosie bags four-strong haul

Dorset-based trainer Syd Hosie dropped 295,000gns on four lots during the session, a haul that included the 150,000gns Victory Shout.

Offered by Karl Burke’s Spigot Lodge Stables on behalf of Zhang Yuesheng, Victory Shout was making his second appearance at public auction. He was first signed for by BBA Ireland and Yulong Investments at €350,000 at Arqana in August 2022.

The well-bred son of Frankel won two of his nine starts for Burke, with his most recent victory coming in a Hamilton handicap over a mile and a half eight days before he came under the hammer. That effort was given an RPR of 92.

Hosie, who was joined by his new assistant trainer Tony Charlton, said: “We both liked this horse but we need an owner for him now! We’ll get him home and in the field for a few weeks, then crack on with him. I knew the reserve was 150,000gns so I was hoping we could sneak in and get him, and we did.

Victory Shout after selling to Dorset-based trainer Syd Hosie Credit: Alisha Meeder

“I actually thought he might make a bit more. We’ve bought a few today, including two Frankels. This was the plan from the offset to come to this sale and buy some hurdling types – we can get them home and settled into a routine in good time before the jumps season gets going.”

Victory Shout was bred by leading French farm Ecurie des Monceaux and is the second foal out of Correze, whose siblings include Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes scorer Queen’s Best, dam of Breeders’ Cup heroine Queen’s Trust, and the Listed-winning Urban Castle, who went on to breed three-time Grade 1 scorer Domestic Spending.

Hosie also signed at 45,000gns for RPR 89-rated Rapid Mission, another son of Frankel who raced in the Yulong colours; the 35,000gns Mach Ten, a three-year-old son of Ten Sovereigns; and the 65,000gns three-time winner Vaguely Royal.

The other buyer to go to 150,000gns was Libyan owner Omar Esmil Ghrghar, who secured the 94-rated Bad Desire from The Castlebridge Consignment. The son of Wootton Bassett, who was last seen finishing fourth to Portland in a Leopardstown Listed race, is set to switch from Joseph O’Brien to Gianluca Bietolini in France.

“I like this horse a lot, he has good form at Listed level on his last start and is well rated,” said Ghrghar. “I have horses in France and he will join the string there to start with. I’m very happy to have bought this horse.”

The solidity of trade, particularly in the upper tiers, was reflected in the figures as turnover increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to 4,813,500gns. The average also rose by seven per cent to 25,200gns, although the median went in the opposite direction to the tune of eight points at 12,000gns. The clearance rate was 92 per cent as 191 sold from 208 offered.

The July Sale concludes on Thursday, with the third and final session beginning at 9.30am before restarting after racing at 5.45pm.

