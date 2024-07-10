'I’ve always loved pedigrees' - former top jockey Brennan gets a piece of the action at Tattersalls

A new name appeared on the buyers’ sheet at Tattersalls on Wednesday, albeit a familiar face signed the docket when Serious Challenge was hammered down at 82,000gns. The successful bid came from Paddy Brennan, who is operating under the banner of Cotswold Bloodstock.

The four-year-old son of Fracas compiled some classy form for his breeder-trainer Jim Bolger, including when reaching the podium in three Listed contests. The purchase saw a renewal of the association between Brennan and Bolger, as the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider cut his teeth in the business under the tutelage of the master trainer.

“The plan is he’ll go to Fergal O’Brien’s,” said Brennan, for whom this was a maiden Park Paddocks purchase. “He’s a very highly rated Flat horse and I’ve had luck riding for, and buying from, my ex-boss Jim Bolger. He’s a classy individual. We’ll get him back and make a plan but he’ll definitely be going down the jumping route. If he can translate any of that Flat ability to jumping he should be very exciting.”

It has been a busy few months since Brennan bowed out of the saddle with a Cheltenham winner aboard Manothepeople in mid April. The 18-time Grade 1-winning rider has been active at the store sales in Ireland and is not only buying but selling too, having set up his own eponymous racing syndicate. The syndicate’s first horse, Leloopa, has gone into training with O’Brien.

“I’ve always loved pedigrees and been involved in recommending horses I've sat on,” said Brennan. “As you’ll see here today, buying is tough, but it’s all about trying to find an angle to buy something you want within your price range. We had to go to 82,000gns for him, which is a lot of money, but I think we’ve got a lovely horse. We’ve set up Cotswold Bloodstock and we’re out there now and if we can keep selling them then we’ll keep buying them.”

Serious Challenge: "If he can translate any of that Flat ability to jumping he should be very exciting" Credit: Laura Green

Brennan said he was looking forward to rekindling some link-ups from his riding days, and added he has already received plenty of support from former weighing room colleagues and trainers alike.

“You meet some great people that you probably wouldn’t have as much time to speak to as you’d like when you’re a jockey, but it’s great being able to get out here now and meet some really good people again,” he said.

“You’re always learning in this game but Finian O'Toole, who was forced to retire through injury, has been a massive help, as has Ian McCarthy over in Ireland and Fergal, of course. We’re all working together and we’re all out to achieve the best and find the best racehorses we can. It’s very hard to compete at the very top end, but with where we are at the moment, hopefully we can work our way up.”

Although Brennan’s early purchases are all jumps prospects, he said he was open to sourcing Flat recruits as well.

“I’m 100 per cent open to buying Flat horses,” he said. “Today was the first time I had a look at buying a Flat horse but I didn’t have enough to get him unfortunately. I just love racing though. The more horses I can buy or get involved in, the more we’ll learn and the more I’ll enjoy it.”

