'He was bought by a very good judge' - €95,000 Blue Bresil gelding gets new consigning operation off to great start

Drumloose Stables announced their arrival as consignors in a blaze of glory on Tuesday, with Aisling Noone and Simon Kavanagh's new operation selling a gorgeous son of red-hot sire Blue Bresil for €95,000.

The striking dark bay was the most expensive store during the early exchanges on the opening day of the Goffs Arkle Sale, when he was bought by Paul Holden, and the half-brother to a pair of winners is the first horse offered at auction by the delighted couple.

"It's easy to polish a diamond," said a delighted Noone.

"He's been a superstar from the moment we got him, some friends bought him as a foal and he's done nothing but impress since then," she added of the gelding who cost €25,000 on his first spin through the ring, so returning a very healthy profit on that initial investment.

Drumloose Stables is based outside Mullingar and from their Westmeath base - where they are currently installing a gallop - they will offer breaking, pre-training and sales consignment services.

The gelding was the perfect advertisement of their skills, with Noone's sales-prepping and consigning education having been honed during her time with leading consignors the Bleahen brothers.

"I started with a relative, Frank O'Meara, and then went to work for the Bleahens and I closely followed what they do - if we could be half as successful, we would be thrilled," she said.

If this initial sale is a portent of what is to come, then a successful career surely awaits. The National Hunt foal sales will be their next appearance on the circuit, when they will offer a larger draft than this first, hugely successful one, including some youngsters who are enjoying the summer sun on their farm.

All the signs around Drumloose Stables' Goffs debut were positive prior to sale day but until the hammer falls it's impossible to know whether that interest translates into demand.

"There was great footfall round the door and all the good judges came here to look at him and seemed to really like him," said Noone. "The horse deserves so much credit because he did everything perfectly and we were very fortunate to have him."

The April-born gelding is out of the Bollin Eric mare Rattlin, a six-time winner for the Sue Smith yard, four of those successes coming over hurdles, and she has made the perfect start to her second career as a broodmare with her first two runners - Rattle Owl and Ferns Lock - both multiple winners.

His family goes back to Sun Alliance and Hennessy Gold Cup winner Brown Chamberlain, and the son of Blue Bresil will have the opportunity to add further to his sire's glowing reputation on the point-to-point field next year with Ellmarie Holden, who successfully launched the career of multiple Grade 1 winner Jonbon.

Noone added: "He was bought by a very good judge and we're grateful to Paul for purchasing him and wish him all the best with the horse."

Read this next:

No gamble on Rahinston Stud's queen at the Goffs Arkle Sale​​​