Group 1-class cooking, crude language, a very late top lot and Shaggy - Goffs Orby was a helter-skelter ride

Monday, September 25

I won’t bore you with all the gory details, but my journey to the Orby made me glad I don’t have to commute regularly.

I had to survive my alarm going off at an ungodly hour, a packed train full of people coughing and farting their way into work, followed by a bumpy ride across the Irish Sea. But once that was out of the way I was on the ground at Goffs and up and running with the sale preview.