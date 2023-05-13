'Dubawi is very special, he'll go to Charlie Appleby' - Stroud among the Arqana big hitters at €400,000

The very first lot in the ring at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale on Saturday fetching €215,000 set the tone for a session that has delivered on its promise and more. Here are just a few of the dynamos who have been turning heads in Deauville . . .

Pedigree: B c Saxon Warrior - Posh Claret (Royal Applause)

Consignor: Brown Island Stables

Sales history: 34,000gns purchase by Brown Island Stables at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale

Buyer: Stroud Coleman Bloodstock

Price €400,000

“I’m very happy with that,” said Brown Island’s Johnny Collins. “I have a good relationship with Anthony Stroud too so I’m delighted he got him because I think he’s very good. He was a 34 grand yearling but he was always nice, maybe people were just sitting on the fence about the stallion at the time. He did an excellent breeze. The beauty of this game is that time reveals everything but I believe he’s a very good horse.”

Anthony Stroud said: “He did a very good time, he looks precocious, he travelled nicely and looks an extremely nice horse. He’ll be going to John and Thady Gosden.”

Pedigree: B c Siyouni - Power Of The Moon (Acclamation)

Consignor: Mocklershill

Sales history: Not sold at €170,000 at Arqana August Yearling Sale

Buyer: Blandford Bloodstock

Price: €420,000

“He did a gorgeous breeze, he’s by one of the best stallions in Europe, he’s a brother to a good one [Txope] and he comes from an exceptional consignor,” said Richard Brown. “He’s one of our top picks of the day and we’re delighted to get him. No trainer has been decided yet but he’ll go back to England and we’ll make a decision.

The Siyouni colt out of Power Of The Moon takes his turn in the Arqana ring Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“I think he’s probably more forward than Txope. He’s a very together horse and I see him as an earlier type so I think he’ll be out relatively soon. We’ll give him a five- to seven-day chill out period and then get him in with a trainer that’s going to move forward with him. He’s still up behind a little but obviously he’s got the pedigree and the scope to go on next year too.”

Pedigree: B f Sioux Nation - Skylight (Acclamation)

Consignor: Bloodstock Connection

Sales history: €90,000 purchase by Emma Chilcot and Get in the Game at the Goffs Sportsman’s Yearling Sale

Buyer: Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock

Price: €450,000

“I’ve had a tricky season,” said Johnny Hassett of Bloodstock Connection. “I haven’t counted it up yet but my gut feeling is that I’m about even and haven’t made or lost a lot up to here, which usually means you’ve lost a bit! I’d say I’m in profit now though, which is great. This helps take the pressure off, and when the pressure’s off you perform better. This sale is strong and a lot of the high-dollar horses are stacked towards the end. A lot of credit must go to Emma Chilcot and the selection team as they got this right. It’s a brilliant result.”

The Sioux Nation filly out of Skylight makes €450,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Pedigree: B c Waldgeist - Sous Le Soleil (Tizway)

Consignor: Ecurie Prévost-Baratte

Sales history: €80,000 purchase by Horizon Bloodstock at the Arqana August Yearling Sale

Buyer: Richard Ryan

Price: €360,000

“He’s quite set and neat with an awful lot of Galileo about him,” said Richard Ryan. “He’ll get a run or two before this season’s out for sure, but he’s been bought with a view to eyeing the Classics next year. We hope anyway, he’s in the hope camp for the moment. It’s a German pedigree on top of an Arc winner, Waldgeist wanted a mile at two, so he wasn’t trying to break any records in the breeze.

Richard Ryan: eyeing the Classics Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“He was presented properly, showed he had a good mouth, nice stride and finished out the breeze. He’s from a very skilled vendor and showed he’s ready for the next stage of his career now. He cost a bit more than we were expecting to pay, but the opposition [Alastair Donald and Anthony Stroud were among the underbidders] was very strong. He’s going to go into training with Paddy Twomey and he’s been bought for Teme Valley.”

Pedigree: B c Blue Point - Beach Frolic (Nayef)

Consignor: Mocklershill

Buyer: Stroud Coleman Bloodstock

Price: €325,000

“The mare has been very successful with [half-brother] Palace Pier and Blue Point is doing very well,” said Anthony Stroud. “He’s got the right attributes to be a good horse. Willie Browne is very good and Mocklershill do a fantastic job. I think he was disappointed with the breeze but leading up to the sale he was very positive about the horse, so we’ve taken a view. He’s been bought for an undisclosed client.”

Pedigree: B f Lope De Vega - Cottonmouth (Noverre)

Consignor: Grove Stud

Sales history: €160,000 purchase by Grove Stud at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale

Buyer: Elliott Bloodstock Services

Price €420,000

The Lope De Vega filly out of Cottonmouth who is on her way to Ralph Beckett Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“She’s a lovely filly,” said Alex Elliott, who stood beside Michael Tabor. “She’s going to Ralph Beckett, who’s the king of Lope De Vega; he’s had a lot of success with daughters of Lope De Vega. When I first watched her breeze I thought she’d gone quite slowly but she actually did a much better breeze on the clock than I'd expected and her gallop was really good too. I think she’s a mile and a half filly so to go two furlongs on a flat track and get quicker and quicker was impressive. She’s got a pedigree, she’s good looking and she comes from a great hotel. Brendan Holland does a great job.”

Pedigree: Ch c Dubawi - Fadhayyil (Tamayuz)

Consignor: Yeomanstown Stud

Sales history: 180,000gns purchase by Yeomanstown Stud at Tattersalls December Yearling Sale

Buyer: Godolphin

Price: €400,000

“Obviously he’s by Dubawi, who’s a fantastic stallion,” said Anthony Stroud. “Dubawi is very special. This colt comes from Yeomanstown, who do a terrific job, and we were all in agreement that he breezed very well. He’ll go to Charlie Appleby.”

