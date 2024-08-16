Coventry connection: Haras de Beaufay team celebrating after Acclamation half-sister to Rashabar sells for €600,000

The Arqana August Yearling Sale in Deauville doesn't always coincide with the Sumbe-sponsored Prix Morny but, on years that it does, there is often a symmetry to the two events.

Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar has helped put Haras de Beaufay on the map and just two days before the Brian Meehan-trained son of Holy Roman Emperor bids for Morny glory across the road, his year-younger half-sister by Acclamation (lot 52) brought Beaufay a stellar result when knocked down to Oliver St Lawrence for €600,000.

Having the filly meet with the approval of international buyers was just recompense for all the hopes placed in her by the stud's Czech owner Jiri Travnicek and his daughter, Barbora Vemelova.

Toasting the sale along with agent Tomas Janda in a discreet corner of the bar at the top of the ring, Travnicek said: "I thought this might never happen but I’ve put everything into trying to make it so, which makes it all the sweeter.

"There has been a long wait to achieve this kind of result and I have to pay tribute to the hard work of our whole team."

Haras de Beaufay's Barbora Vemelova and Jiri Travnicek Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The wheel has turned pretty quickly for the filly's dam Amazonka, a daughter of Camelot bought here for €70,000 from La Motteraye Consignment as a yearling just five years ago, who never made it to the racecourse.

Sam Sangster gave €120,000 for Rashabar here 12 months ago, and now the Acclamation filly that succeeds him has made her mark. Next year's yearling son by St Mark's Basilica will surely be eagerly awaited by buyers and the Beaufay team alike.

"I bought the mare here with our agent, Tomas Janda, and I knew she wouldn’t make a two-year-old, which meant I could buy her for relatively modest money, while she has a great pedigree," said Travnicek.

"Obviously Rashabar becoming a Group winner is an enormous help. We have brought this filly to market on the opening day of the sale and I think Rashabar might win the Morny on Sunday, even though it’s a very tough race."

Travnicek can watch Sunday's €350,000 Group 1 with a certain degree of serenity, knowing that Rashabar's little sister has more than kept up her end of the bargain.

Read this next:

'She's faultless' - Yahagi's determined bidding on well-related Frankel filly brings the hammer down at €800,000